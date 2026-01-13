Chart Analyzer MT5 J26

Chart Analyzer - Advanced Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader



See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this powerful market analysis tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite.

What It Offers: Interactive real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, swing phases (ZigZag), market structure, and retracement levels. Visualize critical price levels and market phases directly on your chart with multiple display options including support/resistance lines, swing extremas with relative change percentages, and volatility detection.

Key Benefits:

Automatically detect key support and resistance levels without manual drawing

View swing phases and percentage changes between each market movement

Analyze current market phase, retracement levels, and trend structure instantly

Fully adjustable parameters while the application runs - no restart required

Default settings optimized and ready to use immediately

How It Works: Attach the Chart Analyzer to any chart and it immediately scans the visible area for highs, lows, and key levels. Configure precision settings, volatility detection, and visual elements on-the-fly using the intuitive widget interface. All settings save automatically and restore when you reopen the same symbol. Perfect for identifying trading opportunities based on market structure. Works on all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers.

Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here. Find the complete documentation linked in our profile.