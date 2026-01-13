Stop Loss Manager MT5 J26

Stop Loss Manager - Precision Risk Management for MetaTrader

Precision Risk Management - enhance your trading strategy with intelligent stop-loss automation. Minimize risk, maximize control, and secure profits with professional-grade trailing methods.

What It Offers: Automatic stop loss detection and management for all manual trades using five proven professional trailing methods: Market Trailing (recent candlestick-based), ATR Trailing (volatility-adjusted), Parabolic SAR Trailing (trend-following), Fixed Distance Trailing (constant pip distance), and Breakeven Trailing (entry price protection).

Key Benefits:

  • Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses instantly

  • Protects trading capital from catastrophic losses during unexpected market events

  • Removes emotional decision-making by automating risk management

  • Works with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades simultaneously

  • Manages all trades on the current symbol regardless of how they were opened

How It Works: Attach the Stop Loss Manager to any chart and trade normally. The application automatically detects every trade you open and immediately applies intelligent stop loss management based on your selected trailing method. Works seamlessly with trades opened from mobile devices. Compatible with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers.

Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here. Find the complete documentation linked in our profile.


Другие продукты этого автора
Stop Loss Manager MT4 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Stop Loss Manager - Precision Risk Management for MetaTrader Precision Risk Management - enhance your trading strategy with intelligent stop-loss automation. Minimize risk, maximize control, and secure profits with professional-grade trailing methods. What It Offers:  Automatic stop loss detection and management for all manual trades using five proven professional trailing methods: Market Trailing (recent candlestick-based), ATR Trailing (volatility-adjusted), Parabolic SAR Trailing (trend-fol
FREE
Second Timeframe MT4 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Second Timeframe - Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential multi-timeframe analysis tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers:   View higher timeframe data overlaid directly on your active chart without switching between windows. This standalone widget displays a second timeframe simultaneously with your native chart, providing complete market context at a glance. Key Benefi
FREE
Price Alert MT4 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Price Alert - Professional Price Notification System for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential price alert tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers:   Create unlimited customizable price alerts that notify you instantly when specific price levels are reached. Each alert can be renamed with personal notes, making it easy to track multiple support and resistance levels, breakout points, or key trading zones across
FREE
Inspector MT4 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Inspector - Real-Time Performance and Drawdown Monitoring for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential performance tracking tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers:   Continuous real-time calculation and monitoring of your trading performance, drawdown, and key statistics across multiple time periods. The Inspector displays comprehensive metrics for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance, keeping you inform
FREE
Closing Assistant MT4 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Closing Assistant - One-Click Multi-Trade Management for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential trade management tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers:   Close multiple trades simultaneously with a single click, organized by direction (buy/sell) or performance (winning/losing). Select from three scope options: Meta Extender trades only, current symbol trades, or all MetaTrader trades - giving you complete contro
FREE
Chart Analyzer MT4 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Chart Analyzer - Advanced Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this powerful market analysis tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers:   Interactive real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, swing phases (ZigZag), market structure, and retracement levels. Visualize critical price levels and market phases directly on your chart with multiple display options including support/resistance li
FREE
Second Timeframe MT5 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Second Timeframe - Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential multi-timeframe analysis tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers: View higher timeframe data overlaid directly on your active chart without switching between windows. This standalone widget displays a second timeframe simultaneously with your native chart, providing complete market context at a glance. Key Benefits
FREE
Price Alert MT5 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Price Alert - Professional Price Notification System for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential price alert tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers: Create unlimited customizable price alerts that notify you instantly when specific price levels are reached. Each alert can be renamed with personal notes, making it easy to track multiple support and resistance levels, breakout points, or key trading zones across al
FREE
Inspector MT5 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Inspector - Real-Time Performance and Drawdown Monitoring for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential performance tracking tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers: Continuous real-time calculation and monitoring of your trading performance, drawdown, and key statistics across multiple time periods. The Inspector displays comprehensive metrics for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance, keeping you informed
FREE
Closing Assistant MT5 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Closing Assistant - One-Click Multi-Trade Management for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this essential trade management tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers: Close multiple trades simultaneously with a single click, organized by direction (buy/sell) or performance (winning/losing). Select from three scope options: Meta Extender trades only, current symbol trades, or all MetaTrader trades - giving you complete control
FREE
Chart Analyzer MT5 J26
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Chart Analyzer - Advanced Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader See More, Trade Better - enhance your MetaTrader experience with this powerful market analysis tool, extracted from the powerful Meta Extender suite. What It Offers: Interactive real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, swing phases (ZigZag), market structure, and retracement levels. Visualize critical price levels and market phases directly on your chart with multiple display options including support/resistance lin
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв