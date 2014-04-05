Stamina Probabilistic MA

📈 Stamina Probabilistic MA

Stamina Probabilistic MA is an adaptive moving average plotted directly on the price chart.
It combines trend, momentum, and market strength into a single, smooth line that helps traders understand the current directional bias of the market at a glance 👀Unlike traditional moving averages that rely only on price, Stamina Probabilistic MA is built on a probabilistic directional model derived from a multi-factor and multi-timeframe consensus, then projected onto the price chart as a MA-style line.

🟢 Green line → Bullish context (LONG bias)
🔴 Red line → Bearish context (SHORT bias)

This indicator is designed to be used as:

  • ✅ A directional filter (avoid trading against the main bias)

  • 📊 A trend confirmation tool

  • 🔄 A context indicator for swing trading


⭐ Key Features

  • 🚫 Non-repainting (calculated only on closed candles)

  • 📉 Plotted directly on the price chart like a moving average

  • 📐 Volatility-adaptive (ATR-based projection)

  • 🌊 Smooth and clean curves for better visual readability

  • 🧠 Built for context and bias, not as a signal generator

ℹ️ Stamina Probabilistic MA is not an automatic trading system.
It works best when combined with price action, support & resistance, or your own trading strategy.


⚙️ Input Parameters Explained

1️⃣ ProbEMA_Period — EMA smoothing of the probability

Controls the smoothing applied to the internal directional probability before it is projected onto the price.

  • 🔹 Higher values → smoother, more stable line

  • 🔹 Lower values → faster reaction, more sensitivity

👉 Typical use: 9–14


2️⃣ ATR_Period — ATR period for price projection

Defines how market volatility is measured. The line automatically adapts its behavior based on current volatility conditions.

  • 🔹 Higher values → smoother volatility adaptation

  • 🔹 Lower values → faster response to volatility changes

👉 Typical use: 14


3️⃣ Price_Multiplier — Projection strength (visual)

Controls how strongly the probability is projected onto the price chart (visual distance from price).

  • 🔹 Higher values → more visible and expressive line

  • 🔹 Lower values → closer and more subtle line

👉 Typical use: 0.6 – 1.2


4️⃣ Line_Smooth_Period — Final EMA smoothing of the line

Applies a final smoothing directly to the plotted line, making it more fluid and “institutional-style”.

  • 🔹 Higher values → softer, smoother curves

  • 🔹 Lower values → more reactive line

👉 Typical use: 5–8


🎯 Recommended Presets

  • Balanced (Default)
    ProbEMA=9 | ATR=14 | Mult=0.8 | LineSmooth=6

  • More Reactive
    ProbEMA=6 | ATR=14 | Mult=0.9 | LineSmooth=3

  • Trend-Focused (Filtered)
    ProbEMA=14 | ATR=14 | Mult=0.7 | LineSmooth=9



