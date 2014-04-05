Stamina Probabilistic MA
- Индикаторы
- Michele Todesco
- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 5
📈 Stamina Probabilistic MA
Stamina Probabilistic MA is an adaptive moving average plotted directly on the price chart.
It combines trend, momentum, and market strength into a single, smooth line that helps traders understand the current directional bias of the market at a glance 👀Unlike traditional moving averages that rely only on price, Stamina Probabilistic MA is built on a probabilistic directional model derived from a multi-factor and multi-timeframe consensus, then projected onto the price chart as a MA-style line.
🟢 Green line → Bullish context (LONG bias)
🔴 Red line → Bearish context (SHORT bias)
This indicator is designed to be used as:
-
✅ A directional filter (avoid trading against the main bias)
-
📊 A trend confirmation tool
-
🔄 A context indicator for swing trading
⭐ Key Features
-
🚫 Non-repainting (calculated only on closed candles)
-
📉 Plotted directly on the price chart like a moving average
-
📐 Volatility-adaptive (ATR-based projection)
-
🌊 Smooth and clean curves for better visual readability
-
🧠 Built for context and bias, not as a signal generator
ℹ️ Stamina Probabilistic MA is not an automatic trading system.
It works best when combined with price action, support & resistance, or your own trading strategy.
⚙️ Input Parameters Explained
1️⃣ ProbEMA_Period — EMA smoothing of the probability
Controls the smoothing applied to the internal directional probability before it is projected onto the price.
-
🔹 Higher values → smoother, more stable line
-
🔹 Lower values → faster reaction, more sensitivity
👉 Typical use: 9–14
2️⃣ ATR_Period — ATR period for price projection
Defines how market volatility is measured. The line automatically adapts its behavior based on current volatility conditions.
-
🔹 Higher values → smoother volatility adaptation
-
🔹 Lower values → faster response to volatility changes
👉 Typical use: 14
3️⃣ Price_Multiplier — Projection strength (visual)
Controls how strongly the probability is projected onto the price chart (visual distance from price).
-
🔹 Higher values → more visible and expressive line
-
🔹 Lower values → closer and more subtle line
👉 Typical use: 0.6 – 1.2
4️⃣ Line_Smooth_Period — Final EMA smoothing of the line
Applies a final smoothing directly to the plotted line, making it more fluid and “institutional-style”.
-
🔹 Higher values → softer, smoother curves
-
🔹 Lower values → more reactive line
👉 Typical use: 5–8
🎯 Recommended Presets
-
Balanced (Default)
ProbEMA=9 | ATR=14 | Mult=0.8 | LineSmooth=6
-
More Reactive
ProbEMA=6 | ATR=14 | Mult=0.9 | LineSmooth=3
-
Trend-Focused (Filtered)
ProbEMA=14 | ATR=14 | Mult=0.7 | LineSmooth=9