Advanced Order Blocks with Volume MT4

Core Features (What You’re Actually Getting)

This indicator is designed to do one thing really well: show you where institutions actually traded — and keep those levels organized, clean, and tradable.

Here’s what it includes:

  • Automatic Order Block Detection
    Finds real consolidation zones automatically — no manual drawing, no guessing.

  • Smart Volume Filtering
    Uses volume to separate real institutional activity from random noise. Every block shows a clear multiplier (like 2.3x, 3.1x, etc) so you instantly know which zones matter most.

  • Multiple Volume Calculation Modes
    Choose between Simple, Relative, or Weighted volume analysis depending on your market and style.

  • Automatic Broken Block Removal
    When a block is fully broken, it’s removed automatically — no clutter, no trading dead levels.

  • Forward Projection of Zones
    Blocks extend into the future so you can plan trades in advance instead of reacting late.

  • Built-In Alert System
    Get notified when: Price enters or exits a block (Optional: only when it exits in trend direction)

  • Trend Direction Filter
    Avoid counter-trend trades by only taking signals that align with the bigger picture.

  • Highly Customizable Settings
    Tune sensitivity, volume thresholds, extensions, colors, and behavior to match your trading style.


Check out the blogpost with screenshots here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766632


This is the MT4 version. You can also get the MT5 version here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160817/

4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
