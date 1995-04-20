Advanced Order Blocks with Volume MT4

Core Features (What You’re Actually Getting)

This indicator is designed to do one thing really well: show you where institutions actually traded — and keep those levels organized, clean, and tradable.

Here’s what it includes:

Automatic Order Block Detection

Finds real consolidation zones automatically — no manual drawing, no guessing.

Smart Volume Filtering

Uses volume to separate real institutional activity from random noise. Every block shows a clear multiplier (like 2.3x, 3.1x, etc) so you instantly know which zones matter most .

Multiple Volume Calculation Modes

Choose between Simple, Relative, or Weighted volume analysis depending on your market and style.

Automatic Broken Block Removal

When a block is fully broken, it’s removed automatically — no clutter, no trading dead levels.

Forward Projection of Zones

Blocks extend into the future so you can plan trades in advance instead of reacting late.

Built-In Alert System

Get notified when: Price enters or exits a block (Optional: only when it exits in trend direction)

Trend Direction Filter

Avoid counter-trend trades by only taking signals that align with the bigger picture.

Highly Customizable Settings

Tune sensitivity, volume thresholds, extensions, colors, and behavior to match your trading style.





Check out the blogpost with screenshots here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766632





This is the MT4 version. You can also get the MT5 version here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160817/

