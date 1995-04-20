Advanced Order Blocks with Volume MT4

Core Features (What You’re Actually Getting)

This indicator is designed to do one thing really well: show you where institutions actually traded — and keep those levels organized, clean, and tradable.

Here’s what it includes:

  • Automatic Order Block Detection
    Finds real consolidation zones automatically — no manual drawing, no guessing.

  • Smart Volume Filtering
    Uses volume to separate real institutional activity from random noise. Every block shows a clear multiplier (like 2.3x, 3.1x, etc) so you instantly know which zones matter most.

  • Multiple Volume Calculation Modes
    Choose between Simple, Relative, or Weighted volume analysis depending on your market and style.

  • Automatic Broken Block Removal
    When a block is fully broken, it’s removed automatically — no clutter, no trading dead levels.

  • Forward Projection of Zones
    Blocks extend into the future so you can plan trades in advance instead of reacting late.

  • Built-In Alert System
    Get notified when: Price enters or exits a block (Optional: only when it exits in trend direction)

  • Trend Direction Filter
    Avoid counter-trend trades by only taking signals that align with the bigger picture.

  • Highly Customizable Settings
    Tune sensitivity, volume thresholds, extensions, colors, and behavior to match your trading style.


Check out the blogpost with screenshots here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766632


This is the MT4 version. You can also get the MT5 version here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160817/

Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
