VeritasX

Veritas-X for MT4 is a high-precision quantitative trading system engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to surgically exploit "Structural Price Discontinuities" (Weekend Gaps) that occur during the global market transition phase, utilizing state-of-the-art mathematical models.

■ Strategy Core: Quantum Mean Reversion

While many retail EAs rely on lagging indicators, Veritas-X operates on the principle of Quantum Mean Reversion. It identifies moments when price action becomes mathematically overextended relative to institutional equilibrium points, capturing the reversion (gap fill) with sniper-like precision.

The Three Technological Pillars

  1. TEC (Temporal Equilibrium Correction): Identifies "Anomalous Opening Points" created by liquidity vacuums. It targets the re-establishment of the prior closing equilibrium with surgical accuracy.

  2. Z-Score Volatility Filter: Calculates the standard deviation of price displacement. Execution only occurs when displacement reaches a critical Z-Score threshold, ensuring the system only targets significant market anomalies.

  3. Time-Decay Alpha Management: The edge provided by structural inefficiencies decays rapidly. Veritas-X utilizes time-weighted exit logic to neutralize exposure once the statistical advantage dissipates, protecting capital from unexpected intra-day trend shifts.

■ Performance Metrics

This strategy has recorded exceptional figures through rigorous backtesting:

  • Profit Factor (PF): 2.78

  • Winning Percentage: 81.36%

  • Recovery Factor: 5.10

  • NO Grid / NO Martingale: Every position is protected by a strict, hard Stop Loss.

■ Optimized Operating Conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Currency Pair: USDJPY Only (Tuned specifically for Yen liquidity cycles)

  • Timeframe: M15 (The optimal balance between noise reduction and execution precision)

  • Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN accounts are highly recommended.

■ Mathematical Foundation of the "Golden Settings"

Veritas-X for MT4 comes pre-loaded with optimized default parameters:

1. Advanced Entry Architecture

  • Institutional Waiting Logic (15 min): Bypasses the initial 15 minutes of market opening to avoid toxic spreads and chaotic price action.

  • Precision Gap Range (5 - 25 Pips): Targets reliable reversion zones while excluding risks associated with extreme anomalies.

  • Spread Shield (5 Pips): Automatically blocks entries if liquidity is insufficient and spreads exceed 5 pips.

2. Quantitative Risk Management

  • Aggressive Growth Configuration: The risk per trade (InpRiskPercent) is adjustable from 2.0% up to 15.0%.

  • Asymmetric Alpha Hunter: Features a 1.7 Profit Ratio against a 2.4 SL Factor, mathematically aligned with historical USDJPY mean-reversion behavior.

3. Dynamic Position Guarding

  • Break-Even Shield (0.5 Ratio): Moves the SL to the entry price once 50% of the profit target is reached, securing a risk-free position.

  • Trailing Alpha (0.8 Start / 0.3 Dist): Activates at 80% progress to lock in gains while allowing for extended price runs.

■ The MT4 Advantage

Veritas-X for MT4 offers stable operation across a wide range of global broker environments due to its lightweight engine and robust execution logic. It includes the "Structural Integrity Guard" perfected in the MT5 version, preventing improper execution on non-optimized currency pairs to ensure capital is only deployed in high-probability environments.

Veritas-X .set File Technical Analysis:

Extreme Profit & Robustness Model

The provided "Veritas-X.set" configuration is designed for an "Extreme Stress Test," which achieved approximately 180 million JPY in profit over a 10-year backtest. This model aims for exponential growth through system robustness, even under a high-risk setting of 20.0%.

1. Lot and Risk Management (Compounding Model)

This configuration utilizes an automated lot scaling logic linked to the account balance rather than fixed lots.

  • Balance-Linked Lot: UseFixedLot is disabled ("0"), enabling dynamic calculation.

  • Risk Ratio: Set at 20.0% per trade. This aggressive allocation creates an explosive equity curve during successful setups.

  • Volume Capacity: MaxLotSize is set to 500.0, allowing for massive scaling as the balance grows.

2. Core Trade Logic

Defines high-probability entry points based on weekly cycles.

  • Gap Thresholds: Detects gaps of at least 10 pips ( MinGapPips ) while ignoring extreme displacements over 200 pips ( MaxGapPips ).

  • Target Efficiency: The TP_Ratio is set to 0.20 (20%). Instead of aiming for a full gap fill, it surgically targets the first 20%, which has the highest historical hit rate.

  • Defense Line: SL_Factor is set to 0.55, automatically constructing a defense line proportional to the gap size.

  • Quality Control: OnlyOncePerWeek is enabled ("1"), strictly limiting trading to the single highest-quality setup per week.

3. Structural Recognition Filters

Multilayered filtering to extract only the most significant market anomalies.

  • Trend Strength (ADX): Requires a minimum ADX of 20.0 for entry, with a stricter 25.0 required for Sell trades.

  • Bearish Bias Filter: SellRequireBearishMA is active, ensuring Sell trades only execute when the long-term Moving Average indicates a downtrend.

  • Volatility Guard: UseVolatilityFilter is enabled, permitting trades only when the ATR ratio is within the optimal range of 0.6 to 1.3.

  • Oscillator Control: Prevents "chasing" price in overbought/oversold conditions using RSI filters ( BlockOverboughtBuy , BlockOversoldSell ).

4. Dynamic Defense System (Safety Valve)

Veritas-X’s proprietary safety mechanisms to prevent ruin even under high-risk settings.

  • Dynamic SL: Automatically reduces the SL width by 50% to 70% during weak trends or high-volatility scenarios.

  • Dynamic Risk Reduction: Forcibly scales down lot sizes during weak trends ( WeakTrend_Lot_Multiplier: 0.6 ) or after a 3-loss streak ( LossStreak_Lot_Multiplier: 0.5 ) to protect capital.

  • Profit Securing:

    • Break-Even: Moves SL to entry price once 50% of the target is reached.

    • Trailing Stop: Progressively locks in profits as the price moves favorably.

Note: This .set file is intended for backtest replication to prove the staggering PF 9.79 performance. For live trading, it is highly recommended to adjust the RiskPercent to a conservative range of 1.0% to 2.0%.


