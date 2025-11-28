Smash fx system

Smash FX System — Inside-Bar Breakouts, Reversals & Continuations (Indicator)

Tagline: Smash the noise, catch the clear moves — high-clarity inside-bar breakout, reversal and continuation arrows designed for clean entries and professional journaling.

Short promo 

Smash FX System pinpoints high-probability inside-bar breakouts, smart reversals and continuation setups with on-chart arrows and exact levels — built for traders who want clear, repeatable setups and perfect order-management handoffs for EAs or manual trading.

What it does (concise)

Smash FX System scans price action and identifies inside-bar structures and their subsequent behavior. When a valid breakout, reversal or continuation condition is detected the indicator plots a clear arrow on the chart and writes an exact level. Use it to:

  • Catch breakout momentum after an inside bar (Bullish / Bearish Breakout),

  • Trade genuine structure flips (Reversal),

  • Ride trend continuation moves after a confirmation (Continuation).

Each arrow comes with an exact on-chart level so EAs or manual traders can place Stop Loss exactly on structure extremes or the prior bar’s extreme.

Why traders choose Smash FX System

  • Crystal-clear signals — 6 distinct arrow types so you instantly know the setup: Bullish Breakout, Bearish Breakout, Bullish Reversal, Bearish Reversal, Bullish Continuation, Bearish Continuation.

  • Designed for discipline — built to trigger only on closed-bar confirmations (configurable) so you avoid premature entries.

  • EA-friendly — outputs reliable indicator buffers and precise price levels for automated trading (works seamlessly with MT5 EAs).

  • Low-noise approach — strict inside-bar logic reduces false alarms and focuses on tradable structure.

  • Perfect for journaling — arrows and levels make post-trade analysis fast and accurate.

Key features

  • Detects Inside-Bar formations and tracks mother-bar ranges.

  • Draws 6 arrow types (breakout / reversal / continuation) with separate buffers for each.

  • Configurable Lookback (how many inside bars to watch).

  • Arrow offset input to position arrows neatly away from candles.

  • Option to use closed bars only (recommended) or live-bar detection.

  • Outputs precise arrow price levels for SL placement and automated workflows.

  • Lightweight and CPU friendly — safe to run on many charts/timeframes.

Recommended settings & best use

  • Default Inputs: InsideBarLookback = 100, ArrowOffset = 10 points, UseClosedBars = true.

  • Timeframes: Best on M15 → H4 for most FX pairs and indices. H1/H4 give cleaner structural signals with fewer false positives. M5/M15 can be used for higher frequency but expect more noise.

  • Symbols: FX majors, indices, and liquid CFDs. For exotic pairs or low-liquidity symbols, test longer lookback and larger SL buffers.

  • Risk advice: Use the indicator as a signal filter, not a money-management system. Combine with proper SL/TP and position sizing. We recommend demo testing and journaling before live use.

How to read the arrows (quick guide)

  • Bullish Breakout — price closed above the mother bar high → consider long on confirmation.

  • Bearish Breakout — price closed below the mother bar low → consider short on confirmation.

  • Bullish Reversal — price closed above a previous bearish arrow level → structural flip to the upside.

  • Bearish Reversal — price closed below a previous bullish arrow level → structural flip to the downside.

  • Bullish Continuation / Bearish Continuation — price resumes direction after a reversal/confirmation, useful for trend-followers.

Arrows are plotted on the closed bar (by default), so you can safely place orders on the next bar without repainting concerns.

Example trade flow (manual)

  1. Wait for arrow on closed bar.

  2. Confirm with candle/volume or trend filter if desired.

  3. Place SL on the low/high of the bar before the arrow (or use arrow level).

  4. TP = SL × chosen multiplier (3× or 4× are common choices).

  5. Add comment to your journal: "Bullish Breakout | H1" — the indicator integrates perfectly with the EA workflow.

Inputs (complete)

  • InpInsideBarLookback — how many bars to scan for inside-bar setups (default 100).

  • InpArrowOffset — arrow visual offset in points (default 10).

  • InpUseClosedBars — true = draw only after bar close (recommended), false = allow live-bar arrows.
    (Full input list is available in the indicator properties panel.)

Integration & automation

Smash FX System writes to dedicated indicator buffers (6 buffers = one per signal). That makes it plug-and-play with EAs that read buffers (we provide example EA code for buyers). Perfect for fully automated strategies or hybrid manual/EA workflows.

Performance & behavior notes

  • The system favors quality over quantity. That strictness means fewer signals but higher clarity — ideal for traders who hate overtrading.

  • Because it uses price-action structure, performance depends on timeframe, symbol volatility and your money-management rules. Always demo for at least several weeks across your target instruments.

Changelog (high level)

  • v1.00 — Initial release: inside-bar detection, 6 arrow types, closed-bar mode, configurable lookback & arrow offset, EA-friendly buffers.

Support & license

  • Author: Ntando Mtshali (NTANDOO_SMASHFX)

  • Support: 1:1 support for buyers via MQL5 Messages (or contact in the indicator properties).

  • License: Single-user license via MQL5 Market. Commercial redistribution prohibited. Contact (ntandom993@gmail.com) for multi-license / white-label inquiries.

Important disclaimer (read this)

Smash FX System is a technical indicator — it provides signals based on past and present price behavior. It does not guarantee profit and carries risk of loss. Always test on a demo account, use prudent risk management, and trade only amounts you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for trading outcomes.

Final pitch (closing)

If you’re tired of repainting arrows, fuzzy signals and guessing where to place stops, Smash FX System gives you clean rules, exact levels and EA-ready output — everything you need to trade inside-bar breakouts, reversals and continuations with confidence. Add it to your toolkit and trade with structure, not guesswork.

Install, test on your favorite timeframe, and watch how much simpler decision-making becomes. Smash FX — trade clearer.


Рекомендуем также
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Индикаторы
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Executor Trend Indicator
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OV-VCS_ATR  Trading Rules The OV-VCS_ATR indicator is a popular trend-following technical analysis tool that helps traders identify the current market trend and potential entry/exit points. Below are the general trading rules for using the OV-VCS_ATR indicator: 1. Indicator Overview The OV-VCS_ATR indicator consists of a line plotted on the price chart, which changes color to indicate the trend direction: Green Line:   Indicates an   uptrend   (buy signal). Red Line:   Indicates a   downtrend  
FREE
Ai macd signals
Saif Issa
Индикаторы
The indicator is a gold mine that works with the MACDI strategy with alert supported by AI it working on gold 5m time frame with 92% win the stratige take 15 pip tp and 15 stop 1:1 follow us on telegram : t.me/tuq98 youtube : youtube.com/ssfx1 green color its buy with alert red color its sell with alert this indicator is one from top 10 in greece and one from top 5 in iraq
Ai buy and sell signals
Emr Aljnaby
Индикаторы
This indicator works on atr with some edited . The AI ​​MACD FILTER indicator is used for confirmation. Certainly, the indicator contains an alert when the signal appears, and you use the exit of the deal on the saturation that occurs at the AI ​​MACD. The accuracy of the work is high on gold, the time frame is five minutes, while staying away from trading at the time of news that occurs on the US dollar. And using high liquidity trading times, which are two hours before the opening of the Lond
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner Dashboard MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Индикаторы
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Индикаторы
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
MACD 2Line Divergence MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Индикаторы
The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify Classical (Normal) Divergences on the MACD, which can signal potential market reversals or continuation trends. Divergences occur when the price and the indicator move in opposing directions, highlighting potential shifts in momentum. What is a Classical (Normal) Divergence? Classical Divergences are categorized into two main types: Bullish Divergence: Occurs when the price forms lower lows, but the MACD forms higher lows. Thi
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Индикаторы
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Visual Trend Reversals
Oleksii Ferbei
Индикаторы
Visual Trend Reversals — профессиональный индикатор разворотов тренда для MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals — это современный и эффективный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для своевременного выявления точек разворота тренда и анализа рыночной ситуации на любом инструменте: форекс, криптовалюта, акции, индексы и товарные рынки. Индикатор оптимизирован для повышения качества входа в сделку, минимизации ложных сигналов и максимальной наглядности для трейдеров любого уровня по
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Индикаторы
Готовы ли вы выйти на новый уровень в своем торговом путешествии? Не ищите ничего, кроме MarketMagnet, этого новаторского индикатора, разработанного, чтобы стимулировать ваш торговый успех с волнением и точностью. Основанный на слиянии Momentum и CCI (индекс товарного канала), MarketMagnet предоставляет трейдерам окончательный инструмент для определения направления и цен входа для широкого спектра рекомендуемых валютных пар и инструментов. Если вы новичок, трейдер среднего уровня, у которого ес
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
Индикаторы
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
Panel Visao axetrend
Danilo Maia Siqueira
Индикаторы
панель просмотра тренда; Тенденция автосигналов Индикатор отслеживает тренд на 5 разных графиках одного и того же актива, основываясь на 6 сигналах для каждого графика. Основная цель индикатора - показать нам тренд большинства финансового актива, в который он был помещен. Система передает информацию о тенденциях в разное графическое время, таким образом, пользователь может иметь широкий обзор движения актива, этот тип инструмента позволяет пользователю иметь более высокий процент попаданий,
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 5
Samil Bozuyuk
Индикаторы
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
MTF Stoch
Zhi Quan Xiao
4 (1)
Индикаторы
This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data. If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136 How to use: > Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart > Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's   chart > Atach the third
FREE
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Индикаторы
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Индикаторы
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
DhanrangSMC
Dharagauri Niteshkumar Rangani
Индикаторы
SMC Indicator for MT5 – Trade Like Institutions Unlock the power of institutional trading with the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for traders who want to go beyond retail strategies, this advanced tool helps you identify market structure shifts, order blocks, liquidity zones, and fair value gaps with precision and clarity. Key Features: Automatic Market Structure Detection : Instantly spot Breaks of Structure (BOS), CHoCH, and trend shifts. Multi-Timeframe
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT5  - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT5 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему  Limitless MT5 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигнал н
Trend Vision Pro
Miyambo Mumba
Индикаторы
TrendVision Pro - Чистая Профессиональная Торговая Система ЧИСТЫЙ ДИЗАЙН. КАЧЕСТВЕННЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ. ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНЫЕ РЕЗУЛЬТАТЫ. TrendVision Pro - это профессиональный индикатор анализа тренда с чистым современным интерфейсом, который не загромождает ваши графики. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ: • Умные Качественные Стрелки - Только высоковероятные сигналы покупки/продажи с многофакторным подтверждением • Мультитаймфреймовая Панель - Анализ тренда в реальном времени на M15, H1, H4 и D1 • Автоматические Ур
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Volatility Scanner Multi TF
Federico Quintieri
Индикаторы
The volatility scanner indicator is a tool that helps traders identify and analyze  volatility in all the market timeframes for the current chart. This way you can find potentially profitable trades on every timeframe for the current symbol. What It Does? Scan all timeframes to find a volatility contraction. Color the button yellow if there is a volatility squeeze at that timeframe. Clicking on the button instantly changes timeframe. How To Use It? Just put it on the chart and click on the yel
FREE
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Trend Arrow Super MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Индикаторы
Trend Arrow Super Индикатор не перерисовывается и не изменяет свои данные. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Профессиональная,но при этом очень простая в применение Форекс система.Индикатор даёт точные BUY\SELL сигналы. Trend Arrow Super   очень прост в применение,вам нужно просто прикрепить его на график и следовать простым рекомендация по торговле. Сигнал на покупку: Стрелка + гистограмма зеленого цвета, входим сразу по рынку на покупку. Сигнал на продажу: Стрелка + Г
С этим продуктом покупают
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
Индикаторы
Translated with google from english ---- Этот индикатор создает тепловую карту на основе глубины рынка текущего или другого символа. Другой символ полезен, когда вы торгуете на фьючерсном рынке, а контракт имеет "мини" и "полный" сплит. Например, в Бразилии (B3 - BMF&Bovespa) WDO и DOL являются будущими валютными контрактами BRL/USD (где 1 DOL = 5 WDO), а крупные банки работают в основном с DOL (где важна ликвидность). Пожалуйста, используйте с таймфреймом M1, объекты слишком малы, чтобы отобра
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет быч
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Индикаторы
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Индикаторы
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Индикаторы
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сверхбыстрое распознание параболических каналов ( а также линейных, горизонтальных и волнообразных) на всей глубине истории, создавая иерархию каналов. Необходима настройка: Max bars in chart: Unlimited Данный индикатор предназначен в первую очередь для алгоритмического трейдинга, но можно использовать и для ручной торговли  Данный индикатор будет иметь в ближайшем будущем очень активную эволюцию и подробные описания, как применять для создания роботов
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
Индикаторы
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
Индикаторы
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
Индикаторы
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объём из любой точки и рассчитывает уровни рыночного истощения для этого объёма. Основные линии Meravith: Линия бычьего объёмного истощения – служит целью. Линия медвежьего объёмного истощения – служит целью. Линия, указывающая рыночный тренд. Она меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок бычьим или медвежьим, и служит трендовой поддержкой. Как использовать: дважды щёлкните по вертикальной фиолетовой линии и переместите её в нужную позицию. Вы можете анализироват
Heikin Ashi with Pivot
Anna Russel Abanes
Индикаторы
ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator for MT5 Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator , a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision. Key Features: Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification. Automatic Pivot
Другие продукты этого автора
Shadow Range Raider
Ntando Mtshali
Эксперты
Shadow Range Raider —The Inside Bar Breakout EA for MT5 Stealth Precision • MT5 •  Shadow Range Raider Striking from the shadows, this EA stalks every Inside Bar formation with unshakable patience — and unleashes surgical market entries the instant price breaks cover. Dynamic SL at inside bar extreme Fixed lot sniper entries 1:1 risk‑reward lock Multi‑account ready Core tactics Predator patience Waits for full bar close to confirm breakout — no false triggers from stray wicks. Structural defen
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв