Goldbach Range Signal Dashboard

Short description

PO3-based range mapping indicator with live BUY/SELL entry markers, TP1-TP4 milestone tracking, automatic breakeven, an on-chart win-rate dashboard, and an optional multi-timeframe Stochastic confirmation filter.

Full description

Goldbach Q3/Q4 Dashboard maps price into recursive PO3-based ranges and tracks a full virtual trade lifecycle on every closed bar — entry, breakeven, four take-profit milestones, and stop loss — so you can see exactly how the setup performs on any symbol and timeframe before risking a single trade.

Key features

Recursive PO3 range detection with configurable multiplier and custom PO3 size

16 configurable 1.5-hour sub-sessions (Q1-Q4) so you can restrict signals to the hours that matter to you

Automatic entry markers (BUY/SELL arrows) plus a dedicated SL marker at entry

Milestone tracking through TP1, TP2, TP3 and full TP4, with automatic move-to-breakeven after TP1

Optional immediate signal on PO3 range change

Optional Opening Price filter

Optional Multi-Timeframe Stochastic confirmation filter — wait for a Stochastic cross on a higher timeframe before the entry is confirmed

Live on-chart dashboard: win rate, SL/BE/TP4 outcome split, TP1-TP3 touch rate, current loss/TP1 streaks, and level distances in pips

Configurable popup / push / email alerts with full Entry/SL/TP1-TP4 levels

File-based signal export (CSV) for use with a companion Expert Advisor, so the same logic can be automated across symbols

How it works The indicator continuously recalculates the active PO3 range from price action, derives entry, stop and take-profit levels from that range, and simulates trades bar by bar so the dashboard statistics always reflect the exact same logic that generates the live signals. Check the InpMulti input and adjust it to match the digits/point size of the pair you're trading on. When a signal arrives it will show the 4 TP Levels and StopLoss.

Recommended use Add the indicator to a chart, choose your PO3 size, session filters, and (optionally) enable the Stochastic filter. Watch the dashboard build a statistical picture of the setup on your symbol/timeframe before committing capital. The indicator can't do magic on its own, but it will genuinely help you read the market — and it works on almost any pair.

Notes