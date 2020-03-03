MAX Xauusd MT5

🚀 MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market

Dear Traders,
I am MAX XAUUSD, the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty? Gold. That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market.

✨ Why Choose MAX XAUUSD?

🤖 Intelligent Trend-Following System

  • Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to minimize risk and maximize returns

  • Every trade is pre-planned, with full transparency in backtesting and live trading

  • 100% authentic strategy, no curve-fitting or data manipulation

⚡ Plug-and-Play Experience

  • Simple installation and easy configuration

  • Supports both MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 platforms

  • Automatically monitors the market and executes trades with precision

🛡️ Commitment to Authenticity

In an era flooded with AI and neural network hype, we stand by our promise:

"We don’t chase sales; we aim to rescue every trader struggling in the market."

🎯 Core System Features

🏆 Professional Gold Trading

  • Dedicated Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)

  • Supported Timeframes: M30, H1, and other major timeframes

  • Trading Logic: Based on volatility triggers and price structure

💡 Advanced Risk Management

  • Fixed stop loss and dynamic take profit levels

  • Supports multiple strategies: Martingale, Grid System, or Pyramid Positioning

  • Operates independently of news, indicators, or third-party data

🔧 Technical Advantages

  • Compatible with ECN/STP brokers

  • Modular architecture for future expansion and logic adjustments

  • Supports market execution mode

⚙️ Technical Parameters & Requirements

📊 Recommended Parameter Settings

Parameter Set Recommended Capital Parameter Values
Set 1 Above $1000 USD A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=100, A6=0, A7=1000
Set 2 Above $300 USD A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150
Set 3 (Default) Above $1000 USD System default settings, recommended for use

💰 Account Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000

  • Recommended Deposit: $1000 - $1200

  • Leverage Requirement: Minimum 1:400, Recommended 1:500

  • Account Type: Hedging Account

  • VPS: Mandatory (ensures 24/5 operation)

🏦 Broker Compatibility

Recommended Brokers:

  • IC MARKETS

  • IC TRADING

  • Other ECN/RAW/Low Spread Broker Types

⚠️ Important Note: Only compatible with brokers offering 2-decimal pricing for Gold.

💵 Pricing Information

Limited Time Offer:

  • Limited-time offer: $399

  • Price increases by $300 for every 10 units sold

  • Final Price: $999

📈 Trading Philosophy

We believe:

"Automated trading is a long-term endeavor, typically requiring around 6 months of observation and adaptation. Please be patient with MAX XAUUSD—it will ultimately boost your confidence."

🔒 Risk Disclaimer

Disclaimer:

  • This system is provided as an auxiliary decision-making tool

  • All backtest results are based on historical data simulations

  • No guarantees are made regarding future performance

  • Ensure appropriate risk control measures are in place before use

🎉 Join the MAX Family Today!

Ready to redefine your gold trading standards?

Start Your Profitable Journey in 3 Simple Steps:

  1. Add the EA to your XAUUSD chart

  2. Configure your risk parameters (default settings recommended)

  3. Click Start, and leave the rest to us!

🌟 MAX XAUUSD – More Than Trading, It’s a New Standard for Gold!

Limited Time Offer! Purchase Now and Embark on a New Era of Gold Trading!

Note: The final interpretation of this document belongs to the MAX Trading System. Trading involves risk, so invest wisely.


