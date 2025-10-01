GOLD Max MT4

🏆 GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence 💰

Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present GOLD MAX, the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of XAUUSD (Gold/USD). No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! ✨

✨ Why Choose GOLD MAX?

🤖 Smart Trading, Focused on Gold

  • 🧠 Trend-based trading system with pre-planned trades and reliable opportunities

  • 🔍 Fully transparent trading logic, unafraid of backtesting or live verification

  • ⚡ Advanced volatility triggers and price structure entry mechanisms

  • 🛡️ Combined with fixed stop loss and trailing take profit for controlled risk

  • 📊 Supports Martingale, grid, and other money management modes

🚀 Flexible & Ready-to-Use

  • ⏰ Supports multiple timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H2, H4

  • 💻 Simply attach to XAUUSD chart, set risk preference, and start automated trading

  • 🎯 Focuses on trading quality over frequency, accumulating profits steadily

🔧 Technical Specifications

📈 Trading Configuration

  • Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold/USD), compatible with USDJPY

  • Recommended Timeframes: H1, H2, H4 (Gold), M30, H1 (USDJPY)

  • Platform Versions: Metatrader 4 / Metatrader 5 dual support

  • Account Type: Hedge Accounts

💳 Capital Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000

  • Recommended Deposit: $1200

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:400

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500

🌐 Operating Environment

  • Required: VPS for 24/7 operation

  • Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS, IC Trading, and other ECN/RAW/low-spread brokers

  • Quote Precision: Only compatible with 2-decimal gold quote brokers

💎 Core Features

🎪 Independent Operation

  • No reliance on news, indicators, or third-party data

  • Pure price action trading logic

  • Market execution, low latency

⚙️ Flexible Parameters

  • Modular architecture for future expansion

  • Built-in "G-Area" for parameter customization

  • AAAAA-grade parameters with over 95% win rate

🏷️ Pricing & Purchase

💰 Limited Time Offer

  • Current Price: Limited-time offer on the page！！！

  • Price Increase: Rises by $300 every 10 copies sold

  • Final Price: $1999

🎁 AAAAA-Grade Parameter Recommendation

                             

                                 text

                               【G1=750, G2=1100, G3=90, G4=20, G5=-1, G6=0】

Note: H2 Gold timeframe maintains 100% win rate since beginning of year

⚠️ Important Notes

📝 Usage Recommendations

  • Start with default parameters

  • Observe for approximately 6 months to experience system stability

  • Adjust parameters according to personal risk preference

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. Please ensure you:

  • Trade within your risk tolerance

  • Use EA systems responsibly

  • Test thoroughly before going live

🌟 Join the GOLD Family and Experience Quantum-Level Gold Trading Standards!

We are committed to "freeing your hands and rescuing traders struggling with gold trading." Through optimized trading interfaces, templates, and underlying logic, we make it easy for everyone to get started and achieve consistent profits.

Ready to dominate the gold market? Add GOLD MAX to your chart now, and let's embark on this golden trading journey together!

GOLD MAX — Specialized in Gold, Intelligent Winning for the Future. 🥇

📞 After purchase, contact our team for personalized setup support and compatibility configuration











Фильтр:
fei cheng
40
fei cheng 2025.10.08 07:52 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Peng Peng Gao
518
Ответ разработчика Peng Peng Gao 2025.10.08 08:30
Thank YOU
Ответ на отзыв