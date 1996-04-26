Abiroid TrendLines

Detailed blog post explaining everything with screenshots and has free scanner link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760476/

Scanner only works with the purchased Trendlines indicator. And it needs to be in same directory.


Features

  • Triangle Types: Detects ascending, descending, and symmetrical triangles.
  • Channel Types: Horizontal, rising, and falling channels.
  • Scanner: Shows symbols for above trendline patterns
  • Threshold: Adjustable sensitivity for slopes
  • Breakouts: Alerts when price breaks out

Note: Scanner limitations:

Future/past intersection points are only supported in Chart Trendlines and not scanner.

Since, trendlines need to be drawn on actual chart to project intersection.

Many people will use all 28 pairs with 3-4 timeframes, and it's not a good idea to support opening multiple charts for each symbol/timeframe (28x4 charts)

Also, when using all 28 pairs and 4 timeframes, scanner will take 6-8 seconds every refresh. Depending on your PC. So set "Refresh After Ticks" accordingly.


Settings

Common Settings

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456


Resistance and Support Prices

To draw the trend lines it will find 2 points: R1 and R2 for resistance line above price. And S1 and S2 for support line below price.

By default it will use the highs for Resistance and Lows for Support. But you can change those to Closing price etc.


Scan for Pivot Points Using Base and Long Term Multiplier

Shift + (Min Scan Range * Long Multiplier)

Starting from the "Shift" bars, it looks back on candles to identify key pivot points.
Must be greater than at least 300 bars for accurate results.

Scan Window

An extra range of bars for scanning pivot points.

Example: If set to 2, the window becomes:

[minLookback-2 to maxLookback] for close points (R2 and S2).

Farther points (R1 and S1) are calculated using:

[0 to minLookback+2]

Change the multiplier to scan longer ranges. E.g for scalping use a small multiplier like 5


And for finding longer more distant pivots and to avoid false breakouts, use a larger multiplier like 10


Noise Reduction

Utilizes an EMA period with a noise reduction value to filter out insignificant highs and lows.

Helps smooth data for better trendline accuracy.


Appearance

Normally Support is green and resistance is Red. But for this indicator, I have used green for resistance. As a resistance breakout by an upwards moving trend will be bullish for ascending triangle/channel.

And a support line breakout for descending triangle/channel will be bearish.

You can change the line colors and mid line colors etc. Or line thickness for marking areas between R1 and R2 or S1 and S2 more clearly.

By default all Breakouts will be shown by a small dots, and strong breakouts will be green diamonds. You can change the strong breakout codes using Wingdings symbols:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings


Breakouts:

Be careful with breakouts. And check the triangle shape.

The best kind of breakout will happen right after a low volatility period, when volatility increases.

A very tight trendline triangle will indicate a ranging period, then wait for a strong breakout in direction of that triangle.

A breakout for a symmetrical triangle could go either way. Breakouts during an expanding triangle will also usually go in direction of trendline slope.

Meaning if trendlines are making higher highs especially resistance, then upwards breakout is good for Bullish trades. And lower lows trendlines indicate Bearish Trend and will be good for Sell Trades.

Only strong breakouts have alerts. The weaker ones represented by smaller dots do not have alerts.


On scanner the weaker ones are shown as just text color highlight.

And on scanner strong breakouts are highlighted with background color and have alerts.


Volatility Detection:

It uses BB Squeeze for finding volatility using the bbsqueeze_dark_alerts 2.01.ex4:


You can define how many low volatility bars, before the high volatility breakout.

And if Breakout type is strict, then it will only show breakouts when trend is strong in ascending for bullish and descending triangle/channels for Bearish.

This will limit signals a lot but will only give breakouts in direction of trends.


Thresholds and Slope Calculations:

It will use a Threshold Multiplier to set checks for finding the Triangle/Channel type using the Point value for pairs.

Threshold = Point for the Symbol x (ThresholdMultiplier for Ascending/Descending)

    Slope Difference = Difference between Radian Slope of Resistance and SupportRelative Slope Diff = Slope Diff / Slopes added 

    Flat Resistance/Support = if Resis/Support Slope less than Threhold

    Rising Resis/Support = if Resis/Support Slope more than Threhold

    Falling Resis/Support = if Resis/Support Slope less than (-Threhold)

    For a Diverging Resistance, it needs to be going above Threhold
    For a Diverging Support, it needs to go below -Threhold

    Triangles:
    Expanding = Support and Resistance are Diverging
    Ascending = Support is rising and Resistance is Flat/Rising
    Descending = Support is flat/falling and Resistance is Falling
    Symmetrical = Support is rising and Resistance is falling

    For finding Channels:
    Slopes Parallel if relativeSlopeDiff < (Threshold Multiplier for Slope x Point)


    So, depending on Slopes and Thresholds set:
    And Ascending Triangle can be like:


    Whereas an Ascending Channel will be like:



    How to Debug

    Show Info In Comments:

    Enable Detailed Logs: Set DetailedDebugLogs to true.

    Specify Symbol and Timeframe: Use DetailedDebugPair and DetailedDebugTF to focus on specific pair/TF in scanner.


      When Not to Trade

      • Low Volatility: Avoid trading during periods of low volume as breakouts may be false.
      • Be cautious during choppy markets or sudden jumps.
      • Unclear Patterns: If the trendlines are not clear, it is better to wait for a more defined pattern.


      Conclusion:

      Use the Trendlines to find good breakouts. And use it with your existing trend-based strategies.

      Be careful to always validate your trades and not use just trend lines as a standalone strategy.

      As it can give false breakouts especially when going against overall trend.


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      Индикаторы
      A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
      FREE
      Advanced Order Blocks with Volume MT5
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Core Features (What You’re Actually Getting) This indicator is designed to do one thing really well:   show you where institutions actually traded — and keep those levels organized, clean, and tradable. Here’s what it includes: Automatic Order Block Detection Finds real consolidation zones automatically — no manual drawing, no guessing. Smart Volume Filtering Uses volume to separate   real institutional activity   from random noise. Every block shows a clear multiplier (like 2.3x, 3.1x, etc) s
      FREE
      Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
      Abir Pathak
      5 (9)
      Индикаторы
      This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
      FREE
      Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
      Abir Pathak
      5 (8)
      Индикаторы
      3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
      Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
      Abir Pathak
      4.33 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
      Abiroid Symbol Sync MT5
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770947 Features at a Glance One-click symbol change across all charts simultaneously One-click timeframe change across all charts simultaneously Live trade status on every pair button — buy/sell counts, profit/loss coloring Pending order indicators shown separately on buttons Panel background color changes with your overall profit or loss Sync panel position across all charts Sync the number of buttons per row acro
      FREE
      Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
      Abir Pathak
      4.82 (11)
      Индикаторы
      How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
      FREE
      Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT5
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Detailed blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378 Key Features Adaptive Upper/Lower bands Smooth Center Line Customizable Length (sensitivity) Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks) Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close Components: The Basis Line The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise
      FREE
      Abiroid Ongoing Trades MT5
      Abir Pathak
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Check out the detailed blogpost with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771285 Features All trades in one subwindow — Every open BUY and SELL order gets its own mini candlestick chart, no matter what symbol it belongs to. Smart price scaling — EURUSD and BTCUSD look the same size. The indicator uses ATR normalization so every trade is equally readable. Live candle updates — The latest candle reflects the real-time Bid price, not just the last close. Entry, SL & TP lines — See exact
      FREE
      TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
      Abir Pathak
      4.85 (13)
      Индикаторы
      This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
      FREE
      Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
      Abir Pathak
      5 (6)
      Индикаторы
      This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
      Abiroid Last Time Here MT5
      Abir Pathak
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771070 What Is "Last Time Here"? Every price move in the market has happened before — or something very similar to it has. "Last Time Here" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that asks a simple question: the last time price was in this exact zone, what did it do next? The indicator identifies the current active ZigZag leg — the most recent swing move from the last confirmed low to the last confirmed
      FREE
      Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT5
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Features at a Glance Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost: https:
      FREE
      Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
      FREE
      Abiroid MA Stack
      Abir Pathak
      4.6 (5)
      Индикаторы
      Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
      FREE
      Abiroid Slopes Histogram
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
      FREE
      Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
      Abir Pathak
      4.5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
      FREE
      Abiroid Slope MA
      Abir Pathak
      4.67 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
      FREE
      EMA Multi meter
      Abir Pathak
      4.92 (13)
      Индикаторы
      How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
      FREE
      Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
      Abir Pathak
      4.5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
      TDI Scanner Dashboard
      Abir Pathak
      5 (9)
      Индикаторы
      TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
      Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
      Abir Pathak
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
      Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
      Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
      Abir Pathak
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
      Abiroid COG Slope
      Abir Pathak
      Индикаторы
      This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
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