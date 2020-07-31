Ставь лайки и следи за новостями
Поставь на него ссылку - пусть другие тоже оценят
Оцени его работу в терминале MetaTrader 5
StopOrdersTrendLine - эксперт для MetaTrader 5
- Просмотров:
- 2578
- Рейтинг:
-
- Опубликован:
- Обновлен:
- Нужен робот или индикатор на основе этого кода? Закажите его на бирже фрилансеров Перейти на биржу
cm ea StopOrdersTrendLine
The EA places a pending order (with stop and profit) at a certain distance from the trend line. (DistanceFromLine)
Then, when the order is triggered and after certain points (PartualCloseDistance), it closes part of the position and moves the remainder to breakeven plus (BE_plusPunkts) points.
When the EA starts, two Buy and Sell buttons appear so that you can enable Buy or Sell separately, or together.
Semi-automatic Expert Advisor! When you click on the Buy button, a blue trend line appears, which you can move as you like and on top of which BuyStop is placed at a certain distance. The dotted line of the same color shows the trajectory of the stop order movement.
The Sell button draws a red line and places SellStop at the bottom of this line.
Parameters:
input int DistanceFromLine = 100; // Distance of placing a pending order from the line
input int Stoploss = 350;
input int Takeprofit = 500;
input int PartualCloseDistance = 120; // Distance when to close part of the position
input double PartualCloseLot = 0.02; // The number of lots of the position to be closed
input int BE_Trigger = 100; // When to transfer to breakeven
input int BE_plusPunkts = 25; // How many pips to set at breakeven
input double Lots = 0.1;
sinput int Magic = 100;
sinput bool UseSound = True; // Use sound signal
sinput string SoundSuccess = “ok.wav”; // Sound of triggering a deal
- version for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10490
Пример создания индикатора, который отображает два iCII (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) в одном подокне.RSI Dual Arrow
Сигналы от двух индикаторов iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)
Процентное изменение индикатора iATR (Average True Range, ATR) на текущем баре относительно значения iATR на предыдущем бареSemaphore Line
Эксперт работает с использованием семафорных индикаторов а так же, от Горизонтальных и Трендовых линии