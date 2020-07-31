cm ea StopOrdersTrendLine





The EA places a pending order (with stop and profit) at a certain distance from the trend line. (DistanceFromLine)

Then, when the order is triggered and after certain points (PartualCloseDistance), it closes part of the position and moves the remainder to breakeven plus (BE_plusPunkts) points.

When the EA starts, two Buy and Sell buttons appear so that you can enable Buy or Sell separately, or together.

Semi-automatic Expert Advisor! When you click on the Buy button, a blue trend line appears, which you can move as you like and on top of which BuyStop is placed at a certain distance. The dotted line of the same color shows the trajectory of the stop order movement.

The Sell button draws a red line and places SellStop at the bottom of this line.

Parameters:

input int DistanceFromLine = 100; // Distance of placing a pending order from the line

input int Stoploss = 350;

input int Takeprofit = 500;

input int PartualCloseDistance = 120; // Distance when to close part of the position

input double PartualCloseLot = 0.02; // The number of lots of the position to be closed

input int BE_Trigger = 100; // When to transfer to breakeven

input int BE_plusPunkts = 25; // How many pips to set at breakeven

input double Lots = 0.1;

sinput int Magic = 100;

sinput bool UseSound = True; // Use sound signal

sinput string SoundSuccess = “ok.wav”; // Sound of triggering a deal

version for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10490



