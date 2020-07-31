CodeBaseРазделы
Смотри, как бесплатно скачать роботов
Ищи нас в Facebook!
Ставь лайки и следи за новостями
Интересный скрипт?
Поставь на него ссылку - пусть другие тоже оценят
Понравился скрипт?
Оцени его работу в терминале MetaTrader 5
в карман
Советники

StopOrdersTrendLine - эксперт для MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
Я программист MQL (терминалы MT4 и MT5)
Если Вас интересует автоторговля на форекс, то я могу Вам предложить готовые продукты или написать для Вас робота по Вашей стратегии.
мой сайт
https://cmillion.ru
36 продуктов 192 кода 1 тема 1099 комментариев
Просмотров:
2578
Рейтинг:
(11)
Опубликован:
Обновлен:
Загрузить ZIP Как загрузить код из редактора MetaEditor
MQL5 Фриланс Нужен робот или индикатор на основе этого кода? Закажите его на бирже фрилансеров Перейти на биржу

cm ea StopOrdersTrendLine


The EA places a pending order (with stop and profit) at a certain distance from the trend line. (DistanceFromLine)
Then, when the order is triggered and after certain points (PartualCloseDistance), it closes part of the position and moves the remainder to breakeven plus (BE_plusPunkts) points.
When the EA starts, two Buy and Sell buttons appear so that you can enable Buy or Sell separately, or together.
Semi-automatic Expert Advisor! When you click on the Buy button, a blue trend line appears, which you can move as you like and on top of which BuyStop is placed at a certain distance. The dotted line of the same color shows the trajectory of the stop order movement.
The Sell button draws a red line and places SellStop at the bottom of this line.

Parameters:

input int DistanceFromLine = 100; // Distance of placing a pending order from the line
input int Stoploss = 350;
input int Takeprofit = 500;
input int PartualCloseDistance = 120; // Distance when to close part of the position
input double PartualCloseLot = 0.02; // The number of lots of the position to be closed
input int BE_Trigger = 100; // When to transfer to breakeven
input int BE_plusPunkts = 25; // How many pips to set at breakeven
input double Lots = 0.1;
sinput int Magic = 100;
sinput bool UseSound = True; // Use sound signal
sinput string SoundSuccess = “ok.wav”; // Sound of triggering a deal


CCI Dual CCI Dual

Пример создания индикатора, который отображает два iCII (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) в одном подокне.

RSI Dual Arrow RSI Dual Arrow

Сигналы от двух индикаторов iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

ATR Histogram Percentages ATR Histogram Percentages

Процентное изменение индикатора iATR (Average True Range, ATR) на текущем баре относительно значения iATR на предыдущем баре

Semaphore Line Semaphore Line

Эксперт работает с использованием семафорных индикаторов а так же, от Горизонтальных и Трендовых линии