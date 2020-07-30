Идея индикатора

Отобразить в одном подокне два индикатора iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) с разными периодами усреднения. На примере этого индикатора я покажу, как использовать MQL Wizard и как использовать готовые решения из справки iCCI.

Итак, по шагам:

Рис. 1. Шаг первый

Даём имя индикатору Добавляем входной параметр (потом его заменим) Жмём кнопку 'Next'



Рис. 2. Шаг второй Выбираем полную версию OnCalculate Жмём кнопку 'Next'





Рис. 3. Финиш

Отмечаем, что индикатор будет отображать данные в отдельном окне Добавляем два стиля рисования (стиль рисования будет 'DRAW_LINE') Жмём кнопку 'Finish'



На данном этапе получаем заготовку. #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "CCIFast" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "CCISlow" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrPaleVioletRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 input int Input1= 9 ; double CCIFastBuffer[]; double CCISlowBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,CCIFastBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,CCISlowBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }





Теперь работает со справкой iCCI (в основном используем копипаст).





Добавляем входные параметры:

#property indicator_width2 1 input group "CCI" input int Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_CCI_Fast_applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input int Inp_CCI_Slow_ma_period = 50 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_CCI_Slow_applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL ;





Добавляем две переменные (в них будут храниться хендлы индикаторов) и две служебные переменные:

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_CCI_Fast_applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL ; double CCIFastBuffer[]; double CCISlowBuffer[]; int handle_iCCI_Fast; int handle_iCCI_Slow; int bars_calculated= 0 ; int m_start= 0 ;





Инициализируем служебную переменную (она отвечает за начало отсчёта)

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,CCIFastBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,CCISlowBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); m_start=(m_start<Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period)?Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period:m_start; m_start=(m_start<Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period)?Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period:m_start; m_start=m_start+ 3 ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Теперь в OnInit нужно создать два индикатора:

m_start=m_start+ 3 ; handle_iCCI_Fast= iCCI ( Symbol (), Period (),Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period,Inp_CCI_Fast_applied_price); if (handle_iCCI_Fast== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator (\"Fast\") for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_iCCI_Slow= iCCI ( Symbol (), Period (),Inp_CCI_Slow_ma_period,Inp_CCI_Slow_applied_price); if (handle_iCCI_Slow== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator (\"Slow\") for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Переходим в OnCalculate (используем копипаст из справки и немного вносим правки - адаптируем код для двух индикаторов).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int values_to_copy; int calculated_fast= BarsCalculated (handle_iCCI_Fast); if (calculated_fast<= 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "BarsCalculated(\"Fast\") returned %d, error code %d" ,calculated_fast, GetLastError ()); return ( 0 ); } int calculated_slow= BarsCalculated (handle_iCCI_Slow); if (calculated_slow<= 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "BarsCalculated(\"Slow\") returned %d, error code %d" ,calculated_slow, GetLastError ()); return ( 0 ); } if (calculated_fast!=calculated_slow) { PrintFormat ( "BarsCalculated(\"Fast\") %d not equal BarsCalculated(\"Slow\") %d" ,calculated_fast,calculated_slow); return ( 0 ); } int calculated=calculated_fast; if (prev_calculated== 0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+ 1 ) { if (calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total; else values_to_copy=calculated; } else { values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+ 1 ; } if (!FillArrayFromBuffer(CCIFastBuffer,handle_iCCI_Fast,values_to_copy)) return ( 0 ); if (!FillArrayFromBuffer(CCISlowBuffer,handle_iCCI_Slow,values_to_copy)) return ( 0 ); bars_calculated=calculated; return (rates_total); } bool FillArrayFromBuffer( double &values[], int ind_handle, int amount ) { ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle, 0 , 0 ,amount,values)< 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to copy data from the iCCI indicator, error code %d" , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (handle_iCCI_Fast!= INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_iCCI_Fast); if (handle_iCCI_Slow!= INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (handle_iCCI_Slow); }





Наш индикатор готов!

Рис. 4. Индикатор 'CCI Dual'

Переменная 'm_start' в OnCalculalte не использовалась - она зарезервирована для последующих изменений.