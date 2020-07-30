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Индикаторы

CCI Dual - индикатор для MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

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Идея индикатора

Отобразить в одном подокне два индикатора iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) с разными периодами усреднения. На примере этого индикатора я покажу, как использовать MQL Wizard и как использовать готовые решения из справки iCCI.

Итак, по шагам:

Step 1

Рис. 1. Шаг первый

  1. Даём имя индикатору
  2. Добавляем входной параметр (потом его заменим)
  3. Жмём кнопку 'Next'


Step 2

Рис. 2. Шаг второй

  1. Выбираем полную версию OnCalculate
  2. Жмём кнопку 'Next'


Step 3

Рис. 3. Финиш

  1. Отмечаем, что индикатор будет отображать данные в отдельном окне
  2. Добавляем два стиля рисования (стиль рисования будет 'DRAW_LINE')
  3. Жмём кнопку 'Finish'


На данном этапе получаем заготовку. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     CCI Dual.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- plot CCIFast
#property indicator_label1  "CCIFast"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- plot CCISlow
#property indicator_label2  "CCISlow"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrPaleVioletRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
//--- indicator buffers
double         CCIFastBuffer[];
double         CCISlowBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,CCIFastBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,CCISlowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Теперь работает со справкой iCCI (в основном используем копипаст).


Добавляем входные параметры:

#property indicator_width2  1
//--- input parameters
input group             "CCI"
input int                  Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period     = 14;             // CCI Fast: averaging period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_CCI_Fast_applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL;  // CCI Fast: type of price
input int                  Inp_CCI_Slow_ma_period     = 50;             // CCI Slow: averaging period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_CCI_Slow_applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL;  // CCI Slow: type of price
//--- indicator buffers


Добавляем две переменные (в них будут храниться хендлы индикаторов) и две служебные переменные

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_CCI_Fast_applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL;  // CCI Fast: type of price
//--- indicator buffers
double   CCIFastBuffer[];
double   CCISlowBuffer[];
//---
int      handle_iCCI_Fast;                   // variable for storing the handle of the iCCI indicator
int      handle_iCCI_Slow;                   // variable for storing the handle of the iCCI indicator
int      bars_calculated=0;                  // we will keep the number of values in the Commodity Channel Index indicator
int      m_start=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |


Инициализируем служебную переменную (она отвечает за начало отсчёта)

int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,CCIFastBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,CCISlowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   m_start=(m_start<Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period)?Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period:m_start;
   m_start=(m_start<Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period)?Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period:m_start;
   m_start=m_start+3;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Теперь в OnInit нужно создать два индикатора:

   m_start=m_start+3;
//--- create handle of the indicator iCCI
   handle_iCCI_Fast=iCCI(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_CCI_Fast_ma_period,Inp_CCI_Fast_applied_price);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iCCI_Fast==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator (\"Fast\") for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- create handle of the indicator iCCI
   handle_iCCI_Slow=iCCI(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_CCI_Slow_ma_period,Inp_CCI_Slow_applied_price);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iCCI_Slow==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator (\"Slow\") for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Переходим в OnCalculate (используем копипаст из справки и немного вносим правки - адаптируем код для двух индикаторов).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated_fast=BarsCalculated(handle_iCCI_Fast);
   if(calculated_fast<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated(\"Fast\") returned %d, error code %d",calculated_fast,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
   int calculated_slow=BarsCalculated(handle_iCCI_Slow);
   if(calculated_slow<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated(\"Slow\") returned %d, error code %d",calculated_slow,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
   if(calculated_fast!=calculated_slow)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated(\"Fast\") %d not equal BarsCalculated(\"Slow\") %d",calculated_fast,calculated_slow);
      return(0);
     }
   int calculated=calculated_fast;
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iCCI indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the iCCIBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iCCI indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total)
         values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else
         values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the iCCIBuffer array with values of the Commodity Channel Index indicator
//--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(CCIFastBuffer,handle_iCCI_Fast,values_to_copy))
      return(0);
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(CCISlowBuffer,handle_iCCI_Slow,values_to_copy))
      return(0);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Commodity Channel Index indicator
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iCCI indicator                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &values[],  // indicator buffer of Commodity Channel Index values
                         int ind_handle,    // handle of the iCCI indicator
                         int amount         // number of copied values
                        )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iCCIBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iCCI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle_iCCI_Fast!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle_iCCI_Fast);
   if(handle_iCCI_Slow!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle_iCCI_Slow);
  }


Наш индикатор готов!

CCI Dual

Рис. 4. Индикатор 'CCI Dual'

Переменная 'm_start' в OnCalculalte не использовалась - она зарезервирована для последующих изменений.

RSI Dual Arrow RSI Dual Arrow

Сигналы от двух индикаторов iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

Close All Positions Type Close All Positions Type

Советник-утилита: закрывает выбранный тип позиции и выбранный тип прибыли

StopOrdersTrendLine StopOrdersTrendLine

Советник ведет отложенный ордер на расстоянии от трендовой линии.

ATR Histogram Percentages ATR Histogram Percentages

Процентное изменение индикатора iATR (Average True Range, ATR) на текущем баре относительно значения iATR на предыдущем баре