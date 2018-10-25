The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.

Here is an example of a simple indicator using this library.

In this example, the indicator body features no function for processing OnChartEvent events. But it may also be present.

#property indicator_chart_window #include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> int OnInit () { EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 33 ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL , false ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason< 2 ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL , true ); ChartRedraw ();}} void OnTimer () { static int X= 0 ; static int Y= 0 ; if (X!=W.MouseX || Y!=W.MouseY) { Canvas.Erase( 0 ); for ( int ix=- 20 ;ix<= 20 ;ix++) for ( int iy=- 20 ;iy<= 20 ;iy++) { double p= sqrt (ix*ix+iy*iy)/ 20.0 ; if (p> 1 ) p= 1 ; uchar P=( uchar )Round(( 1.0 -p)* 255.0 ); Canvas.PixelSet(W.MouseX+ix,W.MouseY+iy,ARGB(P, 100 , 0 , 200 )); } int Y1=( int )Canvas.Y(Canvas. Close (W.MouseX)); Canvas.FillRectangle(W.MouseX,Y1,W.MouseX+ 140 ,Y1+ 67 , 0xA0808080 ); Canvas. TextOut (W.MouseX+ 5 ,Y1+ 2 , "Close = " + DoubleToString (Canvas. Close (W.MouseX), _Digits ), 0xFFFFFFFF ); Canvas. TextOut (W.MouseX+ 5 ,Y1+ 18 , "Bar = " + DoubleToString (W.MouseBar, 2 ), 0xFFFFFFFF ); Canvas. TextOut (W.MouseX+ 5 ,Y1+ 34 , TimeToString (W.MouseTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ), 0xFFFFFFFF ); Canvas. TextOut (W.MouseX+ 5 ,Y1+ 50 , "SubWindow = " + string (W.MouseSubWin), 0xFFFFFFFF ); Canvas.LineHorizontal( 0 ,W.Width- 1 ,W.MouseY,~W.Color); Canvas.LineVertical(W.MouseX, 0 ,W.Height- 1 ,~W.Color); int Ym=(W.MouseY> 16 )?(W.MouseY- 16 ):(W.MouseY+ 2 ); int Xm=(W.MouseX<(W.Width- 140 ))?(W.MouseX+ 4 ):(W.MouseX- 125 ); Canvas. TextOut (W.Width- 76 ,Ym, DoubleToString (W.MousePrice, _Digits ),~W.Color); Canvas. TextOut (Xm,W.Height- 16 , TimeToString (W.MouseTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ),~W.Color); Canvas.Update(); X=W.MouseX; Y=W.MouseY; } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

Library features:



when connecting the library, one instance with the name Canvas of the iCanvas class derived from the CCanvas class is created immediately.

the size of this instance matches the entire window. Further, when the window is resized, the canvas is automatically resized (except for scripts).

using the OnChartEvent event handler function is optional.

inside the library, there is also an instance of the Window structure named W. The window parameters (except for scripts) are located and automatically updated inside this structure.

Window structure:

struct Window { uint Color; int Width; int Height; int Left_bar; double Right_bar; double Total_bars; int BarsInWind; double Y_min; double Y_max; double dy_pix; int dx_pix; int MouseX; int MouseY; double MouseBar; double MousePrice; datetime MouseTime; int MouseSubWin; int WindowsTotal ; int SubWin; datetime time[]; };

iCanvas class:



