Why did the US Dollar change direction this week?

Many traders focus on the headline after an economic release. The market, however, reacts to something more important — changes in expectations.

This week, inflation data became the key catalyst for the Forex market.

As investors reassessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy, Treasury yields adjusted, the US Dollar Index (DXY) changed direction, and major currency pairs quickly reflected the new expectations.

The sequence was straightforward:

Inflation → Fed expectations → Treasury yields → DXY → Forex.

This cause-and-effect chain explains far more than any single price move on the chart.

Understanding why the market moved is often more valuable than knowing how much it moved.

Do you think inflation will remain the dominant driver of USD in the coming weeks, or will the market shift its focus to labor market data and Federal Reserve communication?

I’d be interested to hear your view.