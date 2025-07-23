Moedas / VMEO
VMEO: Vimeo Inc
7.74 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VMEO para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.74 e o mais alto foi 7.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vimeo Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
7.74 7.76
Faixa anual
3.64 7.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.74
- Open
- 7.74
- Bid
- 7.74
- Ask
- 8.04
- Low
- 7.74
- High
- 7.76
- Volume
- 997
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 86.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.43%
- Mudança anual
- 52.36%
