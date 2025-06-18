Currencies / VMEO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VMEO: Vimeo Inc
7.73 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VMEO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.72 and at a high of 7.74.
Follow Vimeo Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMEO News
- Vimeo Agrees To Acquisition By Bending Spoons In All-Cash Transaction Valuing It ~$1.38B
- 4 Tech Stocks That Look Overpriced — Do You Own One? - Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- Truist Securities downgrades Vimeo stock rating to Hold on pending acquisition
- Vimeo: Bending Spoons Gives This Struggling Video Platform A Lifeline (NASDAQ:VMEO)
- Strength Seen in Vimeo (VMEO): Can Its 60.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- FUTU Soars 222% in a Year & Beats Industry: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Vimeo stock to be acquired by Bending Spoons for $7.85 per share
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Dow Dips 250 Points; US Producer Prices Fall - Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR), Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Why Vimeo (VMEO) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Globalstar (GSAT) and Vimeo (VMEO) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
- Can Coherent Corp's AI-Driven Growth Keep Up Its Momentum?
- COHR Stock Gains 14% in 3 Months: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX
- Vimeo (VMEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Compared to Estimates, Vimeo (VMEO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Earnings call transcript: Vimeo Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock rises
- Vimeo (VMEO) Q2 EPS Beats by 1,500%
- Vimeo Stock: Upside Hinges On Strong Enterprise Bookings Growth (NASDAQ:VMEO)
- Piper Sandler reiterates monday.com stock rating on growth potential
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)
Daily Range
7.72 7.74
Year Range
3.64 7.90
- Previous Close
- 7.73
- Open
- 7.73
- Bid
- 7.73
- Ask
- 8.03
- Low
- 7.72
- High
- 7.74
- Volume
- 4.086 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 86.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.24%
- Year Change
- 52.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%