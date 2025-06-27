货币 / VMEO
VMEO: Vimeo Inc
7.73 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VMEO汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点7.72和高点7.74进行交易。
关注Vimeo Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.72 7.74
年范围
3.64 7.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.73
- 开盘价
- 7.73
- 卖价
- 7.73
- 买价
- 8.03
- 最低价
- 7.72
- 最高价
- 7.74
- 交易量
- 4.086 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 86.71%
- 6个月变化
- 47.24%
- 年变化
- 52.17%
