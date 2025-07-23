QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VMEO
Tornare a Azioni

VMEO: Vimeo Inc

7.73 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VMEO ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.72 e ad un massimo di 7.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Vimeo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VMEO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.72 7.75
Intervallo Annuale
3.64 7.90
Chiusura Precedente
7.73
Apertura
7.74
Bid
7.73
Ask
8.03
Minimo
7.72
Massimo
7.75
Volume
4.601 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
86.71%
Variazione Semestrale
47.24%
Variazione Annuale
52.17%
20 settembre, sabato