Valute / VMEO
VMEO: Vimeo Inc
7.73 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VMEO ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.72 e ad un massimo di 7.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Vimeo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.72 7.75
Intervallo Annuale
3.64 7.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.73
- Apertura
- 7.74
- Bid
- 7.73
- Ask
- 8.03
- Minimo
- 7.72
- Massimo
- 7.75
- Volume
- 4.601 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 86.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 52.17%
20 settembre, sabato