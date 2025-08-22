Moedas / VC
VC: Visteon Corporation
126.14 USD 1.14 (0.91%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VC para hoje mudou para 0.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 125.34 e o mais alto foi 126.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Visteon Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
125.34 126.52
Faixa anual
65.17 129.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 125.00
- Open
- 125.71
- Bid
- 126.14
- Ask
- 126.44
- Low
- 125.34
- High
- 126.52
- Volume
- 83
- Mudança diária
- 0.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.89%
- Mudança anual
- 33.02%
