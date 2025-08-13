Currencies / VC
VC: Visteon Corporation
123.48 USD 0.45 (0.36%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VC exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.06 and at a high of 124.74.
Follow Visteon Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VC News
Daily Range
122.06 124.74
Year Range
65.17 129.10
- Previous Close
- 123.93
- Open
- 123.84
- Bid
- 123.48
- Ask
- 123.78
- Low
- 122.06
- High
- 124.74
- Volume
- 203
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 2.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.45%
- Year Change
- 30.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%