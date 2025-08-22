KurseKategorien
VC: Visteon Corporation

127.38 USD 2.38 (1.90%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VC hat sich für heute um 1.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 125.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.11 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Visteon Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
125.34 128.11
Jahresspanne
65.17 129.10
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
125.00
Eröffnung
125.71
Bid
127.38
Ask
127.68
Tief
125.34
Hoch
128.11
Volumen
540
Tagesänderung
1.90%
Monatsänderung
5.26%
6-Monatsänderung
64.49%
Jahresänderung
34.32%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K