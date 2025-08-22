Währungen / VC
VC: Visteon Corporation
127.38 USD 2.38 (1.90%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VC hat sich für heute um 1.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 125.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.11 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Visteon Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VC News
Tagesspanne
125.34 128.11
Jahresspanne
65.17 129.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 125.00
- Eröffnung
- 125.71
- Bid
- 127.38
- Ask
- 127.68
- Tief
- 125.34
- Hoch
- 128.11
- Volumen
- 540
- Tagesänderung
- 1.90%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 64.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 34.32%
