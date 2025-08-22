通貨 / VC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VC: Visteon Corporation
127.38 USD 2.38 (1.90%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VCの今日の為替レートは、1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり125.34の安値と128.11の高値で取引されました。
Visteon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VC News
- Visteon and FUTURUS partner on advanced head-up display systems
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Visteon (VC)
- Pony AI Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Should Value Investors Buy Visteon (VC) Stock?
- VC vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Ben Horowitz explains why A16z invested in Adam Neumann after WeWork woes: 'We've all had bad things happen to us'
- 5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength and Upbeat Revisions
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Visteon (VC) is a Great Choice
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Visteon Corporation (VC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Guggenheim raises Visteon stock price target to $143 on growth outlook
- Are Investors Undervaluing Gentherm (THRM) Right Now?
- Visteon stock hits 52-week high at 128.34 USD
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Visteon (VC) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Grindr's CEO says there is a 'VC bubble' forming around AI
- Phinia Doing Well Navigating A Complicated Auto Supplier Landscape (NYSE:PHIN)
- VC or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- This VC says all signs point to an AI bubble
- Visteon upgraded to ’BB+’ by S&P on improved margins, business profile
- Visteon Corp stock hits 52-week high at 124.5 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Visteon (VC) Right Now?
- Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Investors warn AI FOMO could be fueling a risky bubble in companies like OpenAI and Anthropic
1日のレンジ
125.34 128.11
1年のレンジ
65.17 129.10
- 以前の終値
- 125.00
- 始値
- 125.71
- 買値
- 127.38
- 買値
- 127.68
- 安値
- 125.34
- 高値
- 128.11
- 出来高
- 540
- 1日の変化
- 1.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 64.49%
- 1年の変化
- 34.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K