VC: Visteon Corporation

127.38 USD 2.38 (1.90%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VCの今日の為替レートは、1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり125.34の安値と128.11の高値で取引されました。

Visteon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
125.34 128.11
1年のレンジ
65.17 129.10
以前の終値
125.00
始値
125.71
買値
127.38
買値
127.68
安値
125.34
高値
128.11
出来高
540
1日の変化
1.90%
1ヶ月の変化
5.26%
6ヶ月の変化
64.49%
1年の変化
34.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K