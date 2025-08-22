Valute / VC
VC: Visteon Corporation
124.84 USD 2.54 (1.99%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VC ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 123.58 e ad un massimo di 127.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Visteon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
123.58 127.38
Intervallo Annuale
65.17 129.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 127.38
- Apertura
- 127.38
- Bid
- 124.84
- Ask
- 125.14
- Minimo
- 123.58
- Massimo
- 127.38
- Volume
- 598
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.65%
20 settembre, sabato