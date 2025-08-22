QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VC
Tornare a Azioni

VC: Visteon Corporation

124.84 USD 2.54 (1.99%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VC ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 123.58 e ad un massimo di 127.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Visteon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
123.58 127.38
Intervallo Annuale
65.17 129.10
Chiusura Precedente
127.38
Apertura
127.38
Bid
124.84
Ask
125.14
Minimo
123.58
Massimo
127.38
Volume
598
Variazione giornaliera
-1.99%
Variazione Mensile
3.17%
Variazione Semestrale
61.21%
Variazione Annuale
31.65%
20 settembre, sabato