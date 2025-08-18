Divisas / VC
VC: Visteon Corporation
125.00 USD 1.15 (0.93%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 123.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 128.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Visteon Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
123.48 128.15
Rango anual
65.17 129.10
- Cierres anteriores
- 123.85
- Open
- 124.04
- Bid
- 125.00
- Ask
- 125.30
- Low
- 123.48
- High
- 128.15
- Volumen
- 929
- Cambio diario
- 0.93%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.30%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 61.42%
- Cambio anual
- 31.81%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B