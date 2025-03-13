Moedas / RCMT
RCMT: RCM Technologies Inc
27.40 USD 0.60 (2.24%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RCMT para hoje mudou para 2.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.10 e o mais alto foi 27.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RCM Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
27.10 27.50
Faixa anual
13.18 28.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.80
- Open
- 27.10
- Bid
- 27.40
- Ask
- 27.70
- Low
- 27.10
- High
- 27.50
- Volume
- 39
- Mudança diária
- 2.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.25%
- Mudança anual
- 35.85%
