Dövizler / RCMT
RCMT: RCM Technologies Inc
27.40 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RCMT fiyatı bugün -0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.55 aralığında işlem gördü.
RCM Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
27.00 27.55
Yıllık aralık
13.18 28.19
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.49
- Açılış
- 27.50
- Satış
- 27.40
- Alış
- 27.70
- Düşük
- 27.00
- Yüksek
- 27.55
- Hacim
- 149
- Günlük değişim
- -0.33%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 71.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- 35.85%
21 Eylül, Pazar