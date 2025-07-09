Moedas / PROK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.70 USD 0.17 (6.72%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PROK para hoje mudou para 6.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.55 e o mais alto foi 2.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProKidney Corp - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PROK Notícias
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- ProKidney at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on CKD Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- ProKidney at Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference: CKD Therapy Progress
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Meet the Biotech Stock That Rocketed 775% Higher
- PROKIDNEY CP (PROK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- This Biotech Stock Jumped Over 600% in Just Days After Releasing Promising Clinical Trial Data. And Its Market Cap Is Still Only $2 Billion. But Is It a Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- ProKidney completes Delaware domestication and restructures corporate agreements
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- ProKidney stock soars after FDA confirms accelerated approval pathway
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- ProKidney stock falls after FDA alignment on rilparencel approval pathway
- FDA confirms eGFR slope as acceptable endpoint for rilparencel approval
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $8 from $4 at UBS on promising data
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $7 from $6 at Guggenheim
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
- Prokidney (PROK) chief regulatory officer Weber sells $312k in stock
- ProKidney (PROK) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Kidney Disease Drug Trial Results - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)
- Rilparencel De-Risks Phase 3 As ProKidney Enters Price Discovery (Technical Analysis)
- Verona Pharma, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, AES And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), AES (NYSE:AES)
Faixa diária
2.55 2.71
Faixa anual
0.46 7.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.53
- Open
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.70
- Ask
- 3.00
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.71
- Volume
- 1.131 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 200.00%
- Mudança anual
- 39.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh