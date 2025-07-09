Divisas / PROK
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.53 USD 0.09 (3.44%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PROK de hoy ha cambiado un -3.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.68.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ProKidney Corp - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
2.51 2.68
Rango anual
0.46 7.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.62
- Open
- 2.57
- Bid
- 2.53
- Ask
- 2.83
- Low
- 2.51
- High
- 2.68
- Volumen
- 1.941 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 181.11%
- Cambio anual
- 31.09%
