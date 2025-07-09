Währungen / PROK
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.72 USD 0.01 (0.37%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PROK hat sich für heute um 0.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ProKidney Corp - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PROK News
- ProKidney: Slow-Burning 'Buy' Opportunity Based On 2027 Approval Of Kidney Disease Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- ProKidney at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on CKD Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- ProKidney at Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference: CKD Therapy Progress
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Meet the Biotech Stock That Rocketed 775% Higher
- PROKIDNEY CP (PROK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- This Biotech Stock Jumped Over 600% in Just Days After Releasing Promising Clinical Trial Data. And Its Market Cap Is Still Only $2 Billion. But Is It a Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- ProKidney completes Delaware domestication and restructures corporate agreements
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- ProKidney stock soars after FDA confirms accelerated approval pathway
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- ProKidney stock falls after FDA alignment on rilparencel approval pathway
- FDA confirms eGFR slope as acceptable endpoint for rilparencel approval
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $8 from $4 at UBS on promising data
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $7 from $6 at Guggenheim
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
- Prokidney (PROK) chief regulatory officer Weber sells $312k in stock
- ProKidney (PROK) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Kidney Disease Drug Trial Results - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)
- Rilparencel De-Risks Phase 3 As ProKidney Enters Price Discovery (Technical Analysis)
Tagesspanne
2.66 2.74
Jahresspanne
0.46 7.13
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.71
- Eröffnung
- 2.72
- Bid
- 2.72
- Ask
- 3.02
- Tief
- 2.66
- Hoch
- 2.74
- Volumen
- 539
- Tagesänderung
- 0.37%
- Monatsänderung
- 14.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 202.22%
- Jahresänderung
- 40.93%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K