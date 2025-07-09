通貨 / PROK
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.71 USD 0.18 (7.11%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PROKの今日の為替レートは、7.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.55の安値と2.73の高値で取引されました。
ProKidney Corp - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PROK News
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- ProKidney at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on CKD Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- ProKidney at Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference: CKD Therapy Progress
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Meet the Biotech Stock That Rocketed 775% Higher
- PROKIDNEY CP (PROK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- This Biotech Stock Jumped Over 600% in Just Days After Releasing Promising Clinical Trial Data. And Its Market Cap Is Still Only $2 Billion. But Is It a Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- ProKidney completes Delaware domestication and restructures corporate agreements
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- ProKidney stock soars after FDA confirms accelerated approval pathway
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- ProKidney stock falls after FDA alignment on rilparencel approval pathway
- FDA confirms eGFR slope as acceptable endpoint for rilparencel approval
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $8 from $4 at UBS on promising data
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $7 from $6 at Guggenheim
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
- Prokidney (PROK) chief regulatory officer Weber sells $312k in stock
- ProKidney (PROK) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Kidney Disease Drug Trial Results - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)
- Rilparencel De-Risks Phase 3 As ProKidney Enters Price Discovery (Technical Analysis)
- Verona Pharma, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, AES And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), AES (NYSE:AES)
1日のレンジ
2.55 2.73
1年のレンジ
0.46 7.13
- 以前の終値
- 2.53
- 始値
- 2.55
- 買値
- 2.71
- 買値
- 3.01
- 安値
- 2.55
- 高値
- 2.73
- 出来高
- 1.718 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 201.11%
- 1年の変化
- 40.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K