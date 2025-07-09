QuotazioniSezioni
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A

2.68 USD 0.03 (1.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PROK ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.65 e ad un massimo di 2.79.

Segui le dinamiche di ProKidney Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.65 2.79
Intervallo Annuale
0.46 7.13
Chiusura Precedente
2.71
Apertura
2.72
Bid
2.68
Ask
2.98
Minimo
2.65
Massimo
2.79
Volume
2.109 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.11%
Variazione Mensile
13.08%
Variazione Semestrale
197.78%
Variazione Annuale
38.86%
21 settembre, domenica