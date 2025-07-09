Valute / PROK
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.68 USD 0.03 (1.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PROK ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.65 e ad un massimo di 2.79.
Segui le dinamiche di ProKidney Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PROK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.65 2.79
Intervallo Annuale
0.46 7.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.71
- Apertura
- 2.72
- Bid
- 2.68
- Ask
- 2.98
- Minimo
- 2.65
- Massimo
- 2.79
- Volume
- 2.109 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 197.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.86%
21 settembre, domenica