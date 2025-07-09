货币 / PROK
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.52 USD 0.10 (3.82%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PROK汇率已更改-3.82%。当日，交易品种以低点2.51和高点2.68进行交易。
关注ProKidney Corp - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PROK新闻
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- ProKidney at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on CKD Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- ProKidney at Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference: CKD Therapy Progress
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Meet the Biotech Stock That Rocketed 775% Higher
- PROKIDNEY CP (PROK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- This Biotech Stock Jumped Over 600% in Just Days After Releasing Promising Clinical Trial Data. And Its Market Cap Is Still Only $2 Billion. But Is It a Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- ProKidney completes Delaware domestication and restructures corporate agreements
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- ProKidney stock soars after FDA confirms accelerated approval pathway
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- ProKidney stock falls after FDA alignment on rilparencel approval pathway
- FDA confirms eGFR slope as acceptable endpoint for rilparencel approval
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $8 from $4 at UBS on promising data
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $7 from $6 at Guggenheim
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
- Prokidney (PROK) chief regulatory officer Weber sells $312k in stock
- ProKidney (PROK) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Kidney Disease Drug Trial Results - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)
- Rilparencel De-Risks Phase 3 As ProKidney Enters Price Discovery (Technical Analysis)
- Verona Pharma, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, AES And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), AES (NYSE:AES)
日范围
2.51 2.68
年范围
0.46 7.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.62
- 开盘价
- 2.57
- 卖价
- 2.52
- 买价
- 2.82
- 最低价
- 2.51
- 最高价
- 2.68
- 交易量
- 1.788 K
- 日变化
- -3.82%
- 月变化
- 6.33%
- 6个月变化
- 180.00%
- 年变化
- 30.57%
