통화 / PROK
PROK: ProKidney Corp - Class A
2.68 USD 0.03 (1.11%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PROK 환율이 오늘 -1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.65이고 고가는 2.79이었습니다.
ProKidney Corp - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PROK News
- ProKidney: Slow-Burning 'Buy' Opportunity Based On 2027 Approval Of Kidney Disease Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- ProKidney at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on CKD Therapy
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- ProKidney at Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference: CKD Therapy Progress
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Meet the Biotech Stock That Rocketed 775% Higher
- PROKIDNEY CP (PROK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- This Biotech Stock Jumped Over 600% in Just Days After Releasing Promising Clinical Trial Data. And Its Market Cap Is Still Only $2 Billion. But Is It a Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- ProKidney completes Delaware domestication and restructures corporate agreements
- ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- ProKidney stock soars after FDA confirms accelerated approval pathway
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- ProKidney stock falls after FDA alignment on rilparencel approval pathway
- FDA confirms eGFR slope as acceptable endpoint for rilparencel approval
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $8 from $4 at UBS on promising data
- ProKidney stock price target raised to $7 from $6 at Guggenheim
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
- Prokidney (PROK) chief regulatory officer Weber sells $312k in stock
- ProKidney (PROK) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Kidney Disease Drug Trial Results - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)
- Rilparencel De-Risks Phase 3 As ProKidney Enters Price Discovery (Technical Analysis)
일일 변동 비율
2.65 2.79
년간 변동
0.46 7.13
- 이전 종가
- 2.71
- 시가
- 2.72
- Bid
- 2.68
- Ask
- 2.98
- 저가
- 2.65
- 고가
- 2.79
- 볼륨
- 2.109 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.11%
- 월 변동
- 13.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 197.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.86%
20 9월, 토요일