MSBI: Midland States Bancorp Inc
18.26 USD 0.32 (1.78%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MSBI para hoje mudou para 1.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.82 e o mais alto foi 18.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Midland States Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
17.82 18.30
Faixa anual
14.79 28.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.94
- Open
- 18.06
- Bid
- 18.26
- Ask
- 18.56
- Low
- 17.82
- High
- 18.30
- Volume
- 133
- Mudança diária
- 1.78%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.47%
- Mudança anual
- -15.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh