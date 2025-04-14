货币 / MSBI
MSBI: Midland States Bancorp Inc
17.83 USD 0.20 (1.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MSBI汇率已更改1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点17.57和高点17.94进行交易。
关注Midland States Bancorp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.57 17.94
年范围
14.79 28.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.63
- 开盘价
- 17.63
- 卖价
- 17.83
- 买价
- 18.13
- 最低价
- 17.57
- 最高价
- 17.94
- 交易量
- 77
- 日变化
- 1.13%
- 月变化
- -2.19%
- 6个月变化
- 4.94%
- 年变化
- -17.72%
