MSBI: Midland States Bancorp Inc
17.97 USD 0.52 (2.81%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MSBI ha avuto una variazione del -2.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.96 e ad un massimo di 18.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Midland States Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MSBI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.96 18.49
Intervallo Annuale
14.79 28.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.49
- Apertura
- 18.49
- Bid
- 17.97
- Ask
- 18.27
- Minimo
- 17.96
- Massimo
- 18.49
- Volume
- 499
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.07%
21 settembre, domenica