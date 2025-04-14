QuotesSections
MSBI
MSBI: Midland States Bancorp Inc

17.63 USD 0.20 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSBI exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.46 and at a high of 17.85.

Follow Midland States Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
17.46 17.85
Year Range
14.79 28.08
Previous Close
17.83
Open
17.85
Bid
17.63
Ask
17.93
Low
17.46
High
17.85
Volume
310
Daily Change
-1.12%
Month Change
-3.29%
6 Months Change
3.77%
Year Change
-18.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%