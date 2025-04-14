クォートセクション
通貨 / MSBI
MSBI: Midland States Bancorp Inc

18.49 USD 0.55 (3.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MSBIの今日の為替レートは、3.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.82の安値と18.49の高値で取引されました。

Midland States Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
17.82 18.49
1年のレンジ
14.79 28.08
以前の終値
17.94
始値
18.06
買値
18.49
買値
18.79
安値
17.82
高値
18.49
出来高
268
1日の変化
3.07%
1ヶ月の変化
1.43%
6ヶ月の変化
8.83%
1年の変化
-14.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K