LQDT: Liquidity Services Inc
28.00 USD 0.25 (0.90%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LQDT para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.76 e o mais alto foi 28.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Liquidity Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.76 28.07
Faixa anual
21.23 38.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.75
- Open
- 28.07
- Bid
- 28.00
- Ask
- 28.30
- Low
- 27.76
- High
- 28.07
- Volume
- 101
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.89%
- Mudança anual
- 23.78%
