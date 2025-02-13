Valute / LQDT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LQDT: Liquidity Services Inc
27.77 USD 0.47 (1.66%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LQDT ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.72 e ad un massimo di 28.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Liquidity Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDT News
- Liquidity Services at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Liquidity Services Q3 2025 slides: revenue jumps 28% despite market skepticism
- LQDT Reports Earnings
- Liquidity Services earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Clayton County, GA Achieves $1 Million in Online Surplus Sales Through GovDeals Partnershi
- Liquidity Services Appoints Paul J. Hennessy to its Board of Directors
- The State of Iowa Conducts Online Surplus Sale with GovDeals
- BitVault Raises $2M from GSR, Gemini, and Auros to Launch BTC-Backed Money
- The City of Bentonville, AR Renews Partnership with GovDeals to Sell Surplus Properties
- Liquidity Services to Present at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Top 3 Industrial Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
- New York State Partners with GovDeals to Auction 2001 Bell 430 Police Helicopter
- Elko County’s Latest Virtual Tax Sale on Bid4Assets Results in Nearly 200 Properties Sold
- Miami-Dade County expands online surplus auctions
- Jefferson County Public Schools Department Offers Daycare Building in First-Ever Online Auction on GovDeals
- Liquidity Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Maplebear Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 83
- 3 Small to Large-Cap Stocks Poised for Long-Term Greatness - TipRanks.com
- Meta Platforms Among Half Dozen In Stock Spotlight: Watch IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top IBD Screens
- DoorDash Delivers Big Gains, Joins Top Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- AngloGold In Buy Zone, On Best Stocks List: Check Out Stock Spotlight, IBD 50, Other IBD Watchlists
- Rambus Rambo's Its Way Onto IBD Top Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Sector Leaders, Others
- AppLovin Getting Lots Of Love From Investors: Check It And Other Top Stocks Out On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Lists
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.72 28.60
Intervallo Annuale
21.23 38.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.24
- Apertura
- 28.32
- Bid
- 27.77
- Ask
- 28.07
- Minimo
- 27.72
- Massimo
- 28.60
- Volume
- 621
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.77%
20 settembre, sabato