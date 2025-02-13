QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LQDT
Tornare a Azioni

LQDT: Liquidity Services Inc

27.77 USD 0.47 (1.66%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LQDT ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.72 e ad un massimo di 28.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Liquidity Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LQDT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.72 28.60
Intervallo Annuale
21.23 38.92
Chiusura Precedente
28.24
Apertura
28.32
Bid
27.77
Ask
28.07
Minimo
27.72
Massimo
28.60
Volume
621
Variazione giornaliera
-1.66%
Variazione Mensile
5.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.62%
Variazione Annuale
22.77%
20 settembre, sabato