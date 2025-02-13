货币 / LQDT
LQDT: Liquidity Services Inc
28.05 USD 0.44 (1.59%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LQDT汇率已更改1.59%。当日，交易品种以低点27.33和高点28.06进行交易。
关注Liquidity Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDT新闻
- Liquidity Services at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Liquidity Services Q3 2025 slides: revenue jumps 28% despite market skepticism
- LQDT Reports Earnings
- Liquidity Services earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Clayton County, GA Achieves $1 Million in Online Surplus Sales Through GovDeals Partnershi
- Liquidity Services Appoints Paul J. Hennessy to its Board of Directors
- The State of Iowa Conducts Online Surplus Sale with GovDeals
- BitVault Raises $2M from GSR, Gemini, and Auros to Launch BTC-Backed Money
- The City of Bentonville, AR Renews Partnership with GovDeals to Sell Surplus Properties
- Liquidity Services to Present at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Top 3 Industrial Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
- New York State Partners with GovDeals to Auction 2001 Bell 430 Police Helicopter
- Elko County’s Latest Virtual Tax Sale on Bid4Assets Results in Nearly 200 Properties Sold
- Miami-Dade County expands online surplus auctions
- Jefferson County Public Schools Department Offers Daycare Building in First-Ever Online Auction on GovDeals
- Liquidity Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Maplebear Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 83
- 3 Small to Large-Cap Stocks Poised for Long-Term Greatness - TipRanks.com
- Meta Platforms Among Half Dozen In Stock Spotlight: Watch IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top IBD Screens
- DoorDash Delivers Big Gains, Joins Top Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- AngloGold In Buy Zone, On Best Stocks List: Check Out Stock Spotlight, IBD 50, Other IBD Watchlists
- Rambus Rambo's Its Way Onto IBD Top Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Sector Leaders, Others
- AppLovin Getting Lots Of Love From Investors: Check It And Other Top Stocks Out On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Lists
日范围
27.33 28.06
年范围
21.23 38.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.61
- 开盘价
- 27.61
- 卖价
- 28.05
- 买价
- 28.35
- 最低价
- 27.33
- 最高价
- 28.06
- 交易量
- 547
- 日变化
- 1.59%
- 月变化
- 6.74%
- 6个月变化
- -11.74%
- 年变化
- 24.01%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值