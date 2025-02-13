通貨 / LQDT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LQDT: Liquidity Services Inc
28.24 USD 0.49 (1.77%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LQDTの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.76の安値と28.33の高値で取引されました。
Liquidity Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDT News
- Liquidity Services at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Liquidity Services Q3 2025 slides: revenue jumps 28% despite market skepticism
- LQDT Reports Earnings
- Liquidity Services earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Clayton County, GA Achieves $1 Million in Online Surplus Sales Through GovDeals Partnershi
- Liquidity Services Appoints Paul J. Hennessy to its Board of Directors
- The State of Iowa Conducts Online Surplus Sale with GovDeals
- BitVault Raises $2M from GSR, Gemini, and Auros to Launch BTC-Backed Money
- The City of Bentonville, AR Renews Partnership with GovDeals to Sell Surplus Properties
- Liquidity Services to Present at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Top 3 Industrial Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
- New York State Partners with GovDeals to Auction 2001 Bell 430 Police Helicopter
- Elko County’s Latest Virtual Tax Sale on Bid4Assets Results in Nearly 200 Properties Sold
- Miami-Dade County expands online surplus auctions
- Jefferson County Public Schools Department Offers Daycare Building in First-Ever Online Auction on GovDeals
- Liquidity Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Maplebear Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 83
- 3 Small to Large-Cap Stocks Poised for Long-Term Greatness - TipRanks.com
- Meta Platforms Among Half Dozen In Stock Spotlight: Watch IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top IBD Screens
- DoorDash Delivers Big Gains, Joins Top Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- AngloGold In Buy Zone, On Best Stocks List: Check Out Stock Spotlight, IBD 50, Other IBD Watchlists
- Rambus Rambo's Its Way Onto IBD Top Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Sector Leaders, Others
- AppLovin Getting Lots Of Love From Investors: Check It And Other Top Stocks Out On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Lists
1日のレンジ
27.76 28.33
1年のレンジ
21.23 38.92
- 以前の終値
- 27.75
- 始値
- 28.07
- 買値
- 28.24
- 買値
- 28.54
- 安値
- 27.76
- 高値
- 28.33
- 出来高
- 422
- 1日の変化
- 1.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.14%
- 1年の変化
- 24.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K