LQDT: Liquidity Services Inc

28.24 USD 0.49 (1.77%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LQDTの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.76の安値と28.33の高値で取引されました。

Liquidity Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.76 28.33
1年のレンジ
21.23 38.92
以前の終値
27.75
始値
28.07
買値
28.24
買値
28.54
安値
27.76
高値
28.33
出来高
422
1日の変化
1.77%
1ヶ月の変化
7.46%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.14%
1年の変化
24.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K