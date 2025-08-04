Moedas / KEY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KEY: KeyCorp
18.76 USD 0.05 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KEY para hoje mudou para 0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.63 e o mais alto foi 18.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KeyCorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEY Notícias
- KeyCorp reduz taxa de juros preferencial para 7,25 por cento
- KeyCorp lowers prime lending rate to 7.25 percent
- Analysts Predict 4 S&P 500 Stocks Will Outgrow Nvidia And Palantir
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Here's Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Robinhood Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- KeyCorp: Series I Preferred Shares Present Best Income Opportunity
- Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- KeyCorp at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Optimism
- Keyera stock raised to top pick at BMO Capital on Plains acquisition benefits
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints Michael W. Woods as principal accounting officer
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Quavo's AI-Powered Platform Grabs $300M To Combat Mounting Financial Fraud - Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)
- Keyera August 2025 slides: Plains acquisition drives cross-Canada expansion
- In Phase Or Out Of Sync? Staying The Course In Dividend Growth
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
Faixa diária
18.63 18.78
Faixa anual
12.72 20.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.71
- Open
- 18.77
- Bid
- 18.76
- Ask
- 19.06
- Low
- 18.63
- High
- 18.78
- Volume
- 788
- Mudança diária
- 0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.51%
- Mudança anual
- 12.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh