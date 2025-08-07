Divisas / KEY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
KEY: KeyCorp
18.71 USD 0.08 (0.43%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KEY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 19.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas KeyCorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEY News
- KeyCorp reduce su tasa de préstamo preferencial al 7,25 por ciento
- KeyCorp reduce su tasa de interés preferencial al 7.25 por ciento
- KeyCorp lowers prime lending rate to 7.25 percent
- Analysts Predict 4 S&P 500 Stocks Will Outgrow Nvidia And Palantir
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Best Buy nombra a Meghan Frank, CFO de lululemon, a su junta directiva
- Here's Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Robinhood Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- KeyCorp: Series I Preferred Shares Present Best Income Opportunity
- Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- KeyCorp at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Optimism
- Keyera stock raised to top pick at BMO Capital on Plains acquisition benefits
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints Michael W. Woods as principal accounting officer
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Quavo's AI-Powered Platform Grabs $300M To Combat Mounting Financial Fraud - Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)
- Keyera August 2025 slides: Plains acquisition drives cross-Canada expansion
Rango diario
18.47 19.02
Rango anual
12.72 20.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.63
- Open
- 18.68
- Bid
- 18.71
- Ask
- 19.01
- Low
- 18.47
- High
- 19.02
- Volumen
- 22.423 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.43%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.19%
- Cambio anual
- 12.44%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B