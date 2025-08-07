CotizacionesSecciones
KEY: KeyCorp

18.71 USD 0.08 (0.43%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KEY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 19.02.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas KeyCorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
18.47 19.02
Rango anual
12.72 20.04
Cierres anteriores
18.63
Open
18.68
Bid
18.71
Ask
19.01
Low
18.47
High
19.02
Volumen
22.423 K
Cambio diario
0.43%
Cambio mensual
-1.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.19%
Cambio anual
12.44%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B