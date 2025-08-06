クォートセクション
KEY: KeyCorp

19.12 USD 0.41 (2.19%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KEYの今日の為替レートは、2.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.63の安値と19.15の高値で取引されました。

KeyCorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.63 19.15
1年のレンジ
12.72 20.04
以前の終値
18.71
始値
18.77
買値
19.12
買値
19.42
安値
18.63
高値
19.15
出来高
20.373 K
1日の変化
2.19%
1ヶ月の変化
0.95%
6ヶ月の変化
20.78%
1年の変化
14.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K