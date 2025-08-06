通貨 / KEY
KEY: KeyCorp
19.12 USD 0.41 (2.19%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KEYの今日の為替レートは、2.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.63の安値と19.15の高値で取引されました。
KeyCorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KEY News
- CrowdStrike’s Stock (CRWD) Jumps 10% as Company Holds Investor Day - TipRanks.com
- KeyCorpが優先貸出金利を7.25パーセントに引き下げ
- KeyCorp lowers prime lending rate to 7.25 percent
- Analysts Predict 4 S&P 500 Stocks Will Outgrow Nvidia And Palantir
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Here's Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Robinhood Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- KeyCorp: Series I Preferred Shares Present Best Income Opportunity
- Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- KeyCorp at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Optimism
- Keyera stock raised to top pick at BMO Capital on Plains acquisition benefits
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints Michael W. Woods as principal accounting officer
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Quavo's AI-Powered Platform Grabs $300M To Combat Mounting Financial Fraud - Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)
- Keyera August 2025 slides: Plains acquisition drives cross-Canada expansion
- In Phase Or Out Of Sync? Staying The Course In Dividend Growth
1日のレンジ
18.63 19.15
1年のレンジ
12.72 20.04
- 以前の終値
- 18.71
- 始値
- 18.77
- 買値
- 19.12
- 買値
- 19.42
- 安値
- 18.63
- 高値
- 19.15
- 出来高
- 20.373 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.78%
- 1年の変化
- 14.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K