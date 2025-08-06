Valute / KEY
KEY: KeyCorp
19.07 USD 0.05 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KEY ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.96 e ad un massimo di 19.20.
Segui le dinamiche di KeyCorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KEY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.96 19.20
Intervallo Annuale
12.72 20.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.12
- Apertura
- 19.15
- Bid
- 19.07
- Ask
- 19.37
- Minimo
- 18.96
- Massimo
- 19.20
- Volume
- 16.436 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.60%
20 settembre, sabato