IART: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
15.04 USD 0.24 (1.62%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IART para hoje mudou para 1.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.64 e o mais alto foi 15.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
14.64 15.12
Faixa anual
11.06 27.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.80
- Open
- 14.93
- Bid
- 15.04
- Ask
- 15.34
- Low
- 14.64
- High
- 15.12
- Volume
- 257
- Mudança diária
- 1.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -31.32%
- Mudança anual
- -16.86%
