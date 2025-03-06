クォートセクション
通貨 / IART
IART: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

15.38 USD 0.58 (3.92%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IARTの今日の為替レートは、3.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.64の安値と15.52の高値で取引されました。

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
14.64 15.52
1年のレンジ
11.06 27.13
以前の終値
14.80
始値
14.93
買値
15.38
買値
15.68
安値
14.64
高値
15.52
出来高
2.064 K
1日の変化
3.92%
1ヶ月の変化
3.01%
6ヶ月の変化
-29.77%
1年の変化
-14.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K