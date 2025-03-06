通貨 / IART
IART: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
15.38 USD 0.58 (3.92%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IARTの今日の為替レートは、3.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.64の安値と15.52の高値で取引されました。
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.64 15.52
1年のレンジ
11.06 27.13
- 以前の終値
- 14.80
- 始値
- 14.93
- 買値
- 15.38
- 買値
- 15.68
- 安値
- 14.64
- 高値
- 15.52
- 出来高
- 2.064 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -29.77%
- 1年の変化
- -14.98%
